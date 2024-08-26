MADE 2024: Our 10 favourite builds from the world's largest handmade bike show

MADE bike show 2024 recap: We came, we saw, and we nerded out with fellow bike enthusiasts.

MADE 2024 highlights
(Image credit: Tyler Boucher)
Jump to category:
Tyler Boucher
By
published

Zidell Yards, South Waterfront, Portland, Oregon, USA, Planet Earth. 

Fleetingly, Portland was once again briefly the centre of the known bike universe (Vuelta an España, who?) for a weekend of bikes, shenanigans and pleasantly overcast skies. This year’s MADE show built on last year’s success with improved lighting, less guano, and even more world-class builders.

Image 1 of 5
MADE bike show featured bike: English Cycles TT Mk3
(Image credit: Tyler Boucher)

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tyler Boucher
Tyler Boucher
Freelance Writer

Tyler Boucher is a former (and occasionally still) bike racer across several disciplines. These days, he spends most of his time in the saddle piloting his children around in a cargo bike. His writing has appeared in magazines published in Europe, the UK and North America. He lives in Seattle, Washington. 

Latest
You might also like