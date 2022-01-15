Police search for two men in connection to Mark Cavendish aggravated burglary case
Police have asked people to come forward if they know their whereabouts
By Jonny Long published
Police have released the photos of two men they wish to speak to in relation to the aggravated burglary at the home of Mark Cavendish.
Essex Police have launched an appeal for 25-year-old Jo Jobson (right) and 26-year-old George Goddard (left) to come forward, or failing that for anyone with information as to their whereabouts to contact Essex Police, who said "we would now like to locate two men who we would like to speak to in connection with the incident."
Cavendish and his wife Peta Todd were threatened during the burglary at their home in the Ongar area of Essex on November 27, with a Louis Vuitton suitcase and two expensive watches stolen.
A 30-year-old man has already been charged and two others released on bail as part of the investigation.
>>> 'I take my false teeth out and place them in the glove box': One intrepid farmer's National Hill Climb story
Romario Henry, from Lewisham in south-east London, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court via video link on Friday, charged with two counts of robbery. He has not yet entered a plea to two counts of robbery. Two other men are due to answer bail this week.
“The investigation is ongoing and, so far, three people have been arrested," Detective Inspector Tony Atkin said.
“I now seek the public’s help to locate two men, Jo Jobson and George Goddard. I believe both men will have information, which will help the investigation and I would urge them both to come forward."
"If anyone has any information, please please help us," Cavendish tweeted out, along with the picture of Jobson and Goddard.
"Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Jo Jobson and George Goddard should call us immediately on 101 and cite Operation Chamber when asked," added Essex Police.
"No one should have to experience the sort of violence and threats made against us, let alone this happening in a family home – a place where everyone should feel safe," Cavendish said in a statement following the incident.
“The items taken are simply material goods and our priority at the moment is to make sure we all recover from the incident as a family, and we know this is likely to take some time."
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
