Adidas and Peloton join forces with hints at a clothing range

Adidas announced a collaboration with Peloton last week, but so far the brand has been vague about what the duo will bring to users of the interactive fitness brand.

The announcement was made in a statement by Aimee Arana, GM Global Training Adidas, on Wednesday March 10. Currently, Adidas’ website still states: “Check back here soon for additional information and news.”

“I’m proud to announce our partnership with Peloton, the leading interactive fitness platform,” Arana said, adding: “Together we see great potential to surprise and delight our highly engaged communities by multiplying the power of both brands in a number of exciting ways”

She went on to say that “our shared values around well-being, inclusivity and community provide an incredible foundation and we look forward to bringing these brand together”.

Peloton is yet to release a statement, but it is believed that it will officially confirm the affiliation later this week.

There have been hints that an apparel collection is likely to be on the cards. Peloton’s top class instructor Cody Rigsby led a class wearing Adidas kit, and according to Pelobuddy.com announced during the ride that it was “a celebration of the launch of our new Adidas X peloton collection”. The class has since been removed from the Peloton library.

Clothing has also been featuring on sale on the website footy.com, although the full range is yet to be releveled and it’s showing out of stock, leading to the assumption that these are pre-release additions.

The partnership reinforces Adidas’ refreshed return to the cycling market following its 15-year hiatus with the Adidas Road shoe, and the more recently announced Velosamba, launched to cater for city cyclists.

The indoor bike and app has certainly stolen the march on the best exercise bikes, with its popularity soring throughout the global pandemic stay home orders.

In 2020 Peloton’s annual report stated it’s generated $1.8 billion in revenues, a 100 per cent year-over-year growth, and an employee headcount rise from just 443 in 2017 to 3,694 in 2020.

While Peloton recognises that Covid-19 has significantly reduced its seasonal trend to a more year-round use, the brand is confident that the 4.4million membership will continue to grow as it enters new territories, with a recent announcement of an expansion into Australia.

The partnership for Adidas marks the beginning of its next five-year strategic cycle, under the title of “Own the Game”, which aims to put the consumer at the centre of everything it does. This also follows on from the selling of Reebok, which the brand says “came after careful consideration and an understanding that both Reebok and Adidas would better realize their growth potential independently of one another”.

According to Pelobuddy, the Cody ride that revealed the partnership now has a release date of the March 18 2020 at 9:00 ET, which no doubt will be preceded with a formal press release from Peloton and more details on what the partnership will entail.