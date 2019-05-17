Ride 1000 kilometres on an e-bike to take it away for free

The Ampler Challenge is not only in order to test the bikes themselves, but also to draw attention to the benefits of cycling.

The brand also wants to highlight how electric bikes can take away excuses for not getting on a bicycle, by reducing obstacles such as hills, wind and long distance journeys. And of course, they significantly reduce CO2 emissions per kilometre compared to an average car.

Ampler is keen to see applications by all abilities and emphasises that last year’s Ampler Challenge winner, Buffing, rode his 800km on zero training, demonstrating that its e-bikes make cycling significantly more accessible for the general public.

To enter this year’s Ampler Challenge, applicants need to propose a route up to 1000 km long and located in Europe along with a short overview about themselves and why they want to do the Ampler Challenge. Applications from pairs are also accepted.

If selected, Ampler will help riders fine tune the route, provide bikes, on-the-road accommodation and support. If the riders are able to complete the test ride and like the bike they get to keep it.

“This is the test ride of a lifetime” says Guy van Koolwijk, Head of PR for Ampler. “The Ampler challenge is open to anyone who is wants test themselves to undertake anywhere between 500 and 1000 kilometres.

“We want to show people that bikes can greatly change people’s lives, and, looking at the bigger picture, we make people more healthy and cities cleaner and saver, just by giving people an incentive to get out of the car and onto an Ampler.

“It may seem an impossible challenge, but we genuinely believe anyone can complete the distance on an Ampler, as everyone has superhuman abilities with an e-bike!”

The deadline for submitting your Ampler Challenge application is via it’s website by the May 26.

Ampler will be announcing the chosen Challengers on May 31.