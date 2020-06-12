Assos introduces flagship Dyora RS women’s range

Assos’s latest race-oriented Dyora RS women’s range aims to fill the hole in the Swiss brand’s catalogue.

At the launch of the flagship Equipe S9 men’s range way back in 2019, Assos intimated that it would be introducing a mirror women’s range further down the line. Now it is ready to launch the high end kit under the all-encompassing name, Dyora RS.

As with all of Assos’s kit ranges the new Dyora RS is designed to all be worn as a complete package (although you can of course pick and choose individual items as you please). Consisting of bib shorts, short sleeve jerseys, socks and caps, the new range utilises many of the technological developments Assos implemented in the new Equipe S9 range and adapted it to suit female specific requirements.

Dyora RS Summer Bib Short S9 £175

As with the men’s Equipe S9, the new Dyora RS bib short uses Assos’s A-Lock Engineering framework to brace the main body of the short. This keeps the proprietary Type.441 fabric in place and ensures zero unwanted movement. The externally stitched rollBar bib straps works in conjunction with this framework to keep the new Dyora RS insert completely in place and no matter how you ride – in or out of the saddle – your sit bones remain fully supported.

Interestingly Assos has done away with the magnetic closure system used in the previous Laalalai range to increase comfort break practicality. Instead the standard style bib straps have been positioned further outward to also adapt to a wider range of body types.

Raw cut waist and Ultralight leg grippers increase comfort further. The new Dyora RS insert is aimed at long distance comfort without bulk and incorporates a superAir microShock foam padding, 3D waffle topsheet and a feature Assos calls its goldenGate.

The Dyora RS bib short will be available in sizes XS-XXL and two different colour schemes: black and violet – although the only part to change colour is part of the rear bib strap.

Dyora RS Summer SS Jersey £145

Built with an aero race-fit, the new Dyora RS jersey makes the most of Assos’ lightest fabrics and design features.

The front panel is made with a highly elastic 3D knit fabric developed with breathability and moisture transfer in mind. At the rear, a denser and less elastic fabric is used which prevents your pockets from sagging with its limited vertical-stretch. The sleeve and pocket material has been chosen to be as soft and flexible as possible to enable aggressive ride positions to be held without compromising aerodynamics. All fabrics are UV 50+ rated.

Finishing details include a bonded camlock zipper, taped waist and raw-cut sleeves. In the back are the Triple Ramp Pockets, along with a light elastic hem to keep the jersey securely in place.

Available in sizes XS-XXL and Black or Venus Violet.

Dyora RS Socks £18

An ultralight sock aimed at being both comfortable and supportive. Constructed from a soft microfibre blended with Lycra to deliver a light compressive hold along the foot, ankle, and lower leg. Mesh is incorporated into the arch area for further support and boosted breathability.

Available in Assos sizes 0 and 1 (EU 35-42) and complementary colours to the jersey and short.

Dyora RS Cap £22

Breathable mesh side panels and sweat wicking terry lining are the two stand out features of the new Dyora RS cycling cap.

One size and the same complementary colour schemes.

For more information head over to the dedicated Dyora RS page in Assos’ website.

We have been putting in plenty of testing time into the new range and early impressions are extremely favourable. We will be putting together a full review of the range in the near future.