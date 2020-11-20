The best wheel deals: Amazing Black Friday 2020 discounts on Zipp, 3T and more

There’s a dizzying array of Black Friday induced discounts on wheelsets from the likes of Zipp, Shimano, Fast Forward – and many others besides. But with so many good offers it can be hard to spot the great ones. We’ve hunted out the best deals on road wheelset and neatly compiled them in this list for your perusal.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our Tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal.

Best Black Friday wheelset deals UK 2020

Fast Forward F6R-C DT240 clincher wheel set | £1,599.95 £958.89

Fast Forward may not be a familiar name to you, but these aero wheels are right up there with the best in the business. Strong as well as fast, the F6R-Cs are the ideal wheels for those high speed rides. View Deal

Campagnolo Eurus Road wheel set | £741.99 £529.99

These wheels are made for all seasons and styles of riding. Light so you can fly up the climbs but also quick to respond to changes in pace. Both based on durability and performance, these wheels could be the ideal ones for you. Compatible with all Campagnolo cassettes and gearing. View Deal

Zipp 303 Firecrest carbon TL disc wheelset | 1,744.99 £1535.59

The go to name in aero wheels, Zipp are known for their quality and the 303 Firecrest is no different. Built for speed, these wheels can cut through the air like a knife through butter. Also designed so they smooth out bumps on the road, they are very comfortable too. View Deal

Fulcrum Racing 6 C17 road wheel set | £214.99 £164.99

On the more budget side of things, the Fulcrum Racing 900 C17 wheels are a superb buy for the price they are. Mainly aluminium with touches of steel, these wheels aren’t the lightest, but perhaps are perfect winter wheels, they’re strong but they can perform as well. View Deal

Shimano Dura Ace R9100 C40 Carbon Clincher Wheelset | £1,799.98 £1,499

Used by some of the pro teams, anything with Dura-Ace on it is going to be near the top of best buys in the cycling world. Made with a faster, smoother and more responsive ride in mind. View Deal

Campagnolo Bora One 35 Tubular Rim Brake 700c Wheelset – Shimano freehub | £1,666.99 £1,225.50

One of the top carbon wheels dedicated the disc brakes out there. Super lightweight, fast and able to take a hit here and there, it is a superbly balanced wheel too. View Deal Vision Trimax 30 SL Disc Clincher Wheelset | £599.95 £359.00

Able to handle both road and off road, the 30mm deep rim and bladed spokes also provide an aero advantage. Their weight is also quite impressive, at a claimed 1590g, aiding quick accelerations and fast climbing. View Deal Fulcrum Racing Quattro 40mm Carbon Disc Wheelset | £1,199.99 £749.99

With 40mm deep carbon rims, these wheels strike the balance between aerodynamic efficiency and low weight. The two-to-one spoke ratio delivers stiffness and power transfer where it is needed, while saving weight where it’s not. View Deal

Best Black Friday wheelset deals US 2020

Mercury G1 Carbon Disc Wheelset – Tubeless | $1,899.00 $1,099.99

With a huge 24mm internal rim width, this high-performance gravel wheelset is perfect for big volume tires. The double butted spokes and carbon rims maximise stiffness and strength, while keeping the weight low and the ride comfortable. View Deal HED Jet 6 Plus Carbon Road Wheelset – Clincher | $1,599.95 $999.99

A 60mm deep carbon faring helps these wheels cut through the air with a ruthless efficiency, while the braking track is made from aluminium – providing more stopping power than you’d get braking on carbon, especially in the wet. View Deal Reynolds 80 Aero Carbon Clincher Wheelset | $2,859.99 $1,381.99

These wheels are made with one purpose in mind: going fast. It’s not only the 80mm deep rims that contribute to this, by increasing the external rim width to 29mm, the transition from the tire to the rim is made smoother and therefore faster. View Deal Fast Forward F6r-C Dt240 Clincher Wheelset | $2,127.99 $1,029.99

Fast Forward may not be a familiar name to you, but these aero wheels are right up there with the best in the business. Strong as well as fast, the F6R-Cs are the ideal wheels for those high speed rides. View Deal Fast Forward F4r-C Dt350 Clincher Wheelset | $1,662.49 $804.99

A versatile wheelset, these hoops can do it all. The mid-section rim balances weight and aero efficiency, making it fast on the flat and on the climbs. Tubeless ready and with an aluminium braking track, they’re ready to handle adverse conditions. View Deal

Choosing a wheelset

Wheels are by far one of the biggest changes you can make to your bike. They can change how the ride feels either making you faster, or carrying you through the worst type of terrain if you are looking for something a little more robust.

Much of the time, upgrading your bike wheels doesn’t mean spending the earth either and although some of these wheel sets sit well above a thousand pound, you can find great wheelsets much lower down price wise.

If you need some help with deciding which is best for you then do check out our best wheelset buyer’s guide, which will cover anything and everything there is to know.

With winter around the corner, we’ve interspersed the carbon rimmed beauties with some more rugged, durable options ideal for fitting to an off-season bike build.

That’s all the deals for now, check in soon for an update.