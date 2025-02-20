The Hunt Winter Sale has up to 25% off selected road wheelsets – get ready for spring riding with an upgrade to your wheels

UK wheel brand Hunt brings its biggest sale of the year so grab a 'wheelie' good deal while you can

Hunt's Winter Sale is currently running with savings of up to 25% off across its range of highly rated wheels, there are solid discounts to be grabbed on some of the best road bike wheels around – like the tried and tested Hunt 60 Limitless UD Carbon Spoke Aero Disc Wheelset carrying a $184.90 discount or the Hunt 32 Aerodynamicist UD Carbon Spoke Disc wheels with a $365.80 reduction.

I've highlighted a few of the best wheelset deals from Hunt below, the most lucrative we've seen since their Black Friday Sale. Hunt has limited stock on the majority of these wheels, so I suggest if a particular set is on your shopping list – grab them fast.

Hunt 34 Aero Wide Disc SL Wheelset: Were $799, now $599.25Save 25%

Hunt 34 Aero Wide Disc SL Wheelset: Were $799, now $599.25
Save 25% The standout feature of the Hunt 34 Aero Wide Disc SL is its aerodynamically optimized alloy rims. Based on years of wind tunnel research, Hunt says these rims are among the fastest alloy disc brake wheelsets available. Additionally, they have upgraded the Sprint SL hubs to reduce weight and provide quick 7.5-degree engagement, ensuring reliability.

Hunt 32 Aerodynamicist UD Carbon Spoke Disc Wheelset: Were $1,829, now $1,463.2020% off

Hunt 32 Aerodynamicist UD Carbon Spoke Disc Wheelset: Were $1,829, now $1,463.20
20% off The Hunt 32 Aerodynamicist UD Carbon Spoke Disc wheels are designed for big days in the mountains. Weighing in at 1,213g and hand-laced with UD carbon spokes, the wind tunnel designed 25mm wide/32mm deep Aerodynamicist rim profile is claimed to slip through wind, saving watts up and down.

Hunt 44 Aerodynamicist Carbon Disc Wheelset: Were $1,379, now $1,241.10Save 10%

Hunt 44 Aerodynamicist Carbon Disc Wheelset: Were $1,379, now $1,241.10
Save 10% The Hunt 44 Aerodynamicist wheelset is a mid-depth, lightweight all-round road wheelset, with a claimed weight of 1,466 grams. The wheelset features a wide, blunt profile designed to reduce drag, and it has been utilized by riders from Team Coop-Hitec during the Tour de France Femmes.

