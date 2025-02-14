Tech of the week: Rouvy app extends its reach to Zwift Ride users, Vittoria goes large with a new Corsa Pro tyre, Parktool does the heavy lifting and more...

Combined, Ride and Rouvy means its thousands of virtual courses can now be enjoyed with the benefit of Zwift's virtual shifting tech

Rouvy virtual shifting
This week’s tech treats comprise a mixed bag. The headliner isn’t a product, but rather the announcement that Rouvy has updated its virtual riding app to be compatible with the Zwift Ride smart frame that was released last year. While it might not impact the masses it’s a significant upgrade for Ride owners, giving them greater freedom to explore beyond the confines of the Zwift app.

We also spotted a couple of intriguing products at iceBike. Park Tool has released a height-adjustable work stand that can be raised or lowered with a cordless drill, and Vittoria has introduced a 29mm Corsa Pro tyre that's optimised for wide, 25mm internal width rims.

