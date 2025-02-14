Tech of the week: Rouvy app extends its reach to Zwift Ride users, Vittoria goes large with a new Corsa Pro tyre, Parktool does the heavy lifting and more...

This week’s tech treats comprise a mixed bag. The headliner isn’t a product, but rather the announcement that Rouvy has updated its virtual riding app to be compatible with the Zwift Ride smart frame that was released last year. While it might not impact the masses it’s a significant upgrade for Ride owners, giving them greater freedom to explore beyond the confines of the Zwift app.

We also spotted a couple of intriguing products at iceBike. Park Tool has released a height-adjustable work stand that can be raised or lowered with a cordless drill, and Vittoria has introduced a 29mm Corsa Pro tyre that's optimised for wide, 25mm internal width rims.

Elsewhere, we have WorldTour-approved sunglasses and helmet as well as the flashiest of oversized derailleur cages, an upgrade that might deliver marginal gains while putting a significant dent in your wallet but does add plenty of ‘pro-chic’ appeal to your bike.

Rouvy now compatible with Zwift hardware

If you use Zwift hardware for your indoor training, you can now enjoy the real-world routes of Rouvy. The app has expanded its compatibility, allowing riders to benefit from Zwift’s virtual shifting experience; previously Ride, Click and Cog were only compatible with Zwift software.

Rouvy now supports virtual shifting on Zwift hardware (Image credit: Rouvy)

While this move might not please Zwift, it means a greater choice for the users of its Ride smart frame that comes with the in-built handlebar controllers and virtual shifting capabilities. The Rouvy app offers more than 1500 routes, including Grand Tour stages and rides that take in some of the most famous climbs in cycling, from Alpe d’Huez to the brutal Monte Zoncolan.

In other Rouvy news, it has updated its ‘virtual garage’ to include a wider range of Ribble bikes to sit alongside offerings from Specialized, Trek, Giant and more.

Vittoria Corsa Pro 29mm

Next to the figure 29c, the text on the sidewall reads '25mm Wide Rim' (Image credit: Future/Simon Fellows)

Spotted at iceBike, the new wide Corsa Pro tyre we've been expecting from Vittoria for a while now. The eagle-eyed among you will notice that the size is 29mm, a seemingly unusual choice but one that makes perfect sense for use with the new generation of wide-rimmed wheels filtering through into the market.

Team Visma - Lease a Bike riders noticed that 28mm Corsa Pros were stretched out of shape when fitted to their 25mm internal rim width Reserve wheels. The distorted profile left a smaller contact patch, to the extent that aggressive cornering could lead to the sidewalls coming into contact with the road surface.

In response, Vittoria developed this 29mm Corsa Pro specifically for use with 25mm width internal rims. It says the new tyre's profile is more aerodynamic on these wider rims and has a larger contact patch for enhanced grip.

Park Tool PRS-30 work stand

The PRS-30's height can be adjusted up or down with a cordless drill and a 10mm socket (Image credit: Future/Simon Fellows)

Another product getting a lot of attention at iceBike was this height-adjustable prosumer work stand from Park Tool. The PRS-30 stand has a weight limit of 54kg, making it ideal for working on everything from children's bikes to hefty gravel e-bikes.

It features a mechanical lift mechanism that can cranked by hand, or more effortlessly by a cordless drill with a 10mm socket. The PRS-30 comes with legs, but the steel base plate can be bolted to one of Park Tool's baseboards instead.

The price is yet to be finalised but Park Tool says it will be around the £850/$850 mark.

Rudy Project Astral Sphere sunglasses

Rudy Project says the Astral Sphere delivers improved peripheral vision and better ventilation (Image credit: Rudy Project)

Instead of desperately grasping for a Van Morrison pun, I’m going to stick instead with the details. Rudy Project’s new Astral Sphere glasses feature spherical lenses, rather than the cylindrical configuration of the previous model. And what are the purported benefits of a spherical lens? According to Rudy Project it delivers a larger surface area, with improved peripheral vision, better ventilation due to the increased space between the face and the lens, and less glare due to the reduction of flat spots of the lens.

The new Astral Sphere glasses feature spherical lenses, rather than the cylindrical configuration of the outgoing model (Image credit: Rudy Project)

The glasses, made entirely in Italy, are offered with two types of lenses, four filters and six colour options. They’ll also be available with an optical insert. Elsewhere the frames are made from Rilsan Clear®, a BPA-free bioplastic derived from castor oil. Some of the Bahrain Victorious team, including Matej Mohorič , have already been using the glasses during the early 2025 races and with the likes of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Strade Bianche and Paris-Nice just around the corner, we should get to see plenty more of the Astral Sphere over the next few weeks. See, I got there in the end.

Kogel Speed Kolossos

The Kolossos makes quite the statement (Image credit: Kogel)

Given their cost, oversized derailleur cages and pulleys tend to be the reserve of the professional or the wealthy enthusiast only. Which puts them in the ‘bling’ category when it comes to bike components. And there might not be a better example than Kogel’s updated Speed Kolossos model.

It’s offered in a range of finishes, including the raw option shown here, and, according to Kogel, benefits from five years of development. Weighing less than 100g, the 20t lower pulley has gained an extra tooth, with both the upper and lower pulleys fitted with ceramic bearings and road seals as standard. Kogel says the overall design is both stiffer and more aerodynamic, and well-suited to both road and gravel applications. In fact, a bearing seal designed for wet or dusty conditions can be fitted.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is that all these features haven’t added up to a price increase from the original Speed Kolossos. It does mean however that you’ll still only get a penny change from 500 bucks.

Poc Procen Air EF Pro Cycling limited-edition helmet

The Poc Procen Air in EF Education colours is not for shrinking violets (Image credit: POC)

The EF Education teams are always among the easiest to spot in the peloton, thanks in no small part to their bright pink getup. And now you can enjoy the benefits of being seen while also looking distinctly ‘pro’ thanks to the availability of the team issue Poc Procen Air helmet.

(Image credit: POC)

Decked out in bright pink, the Procen has been used by the EF riders for a little while now. It’s created as an aero helmet, taking design cues from Poc’s TT lids. The result, according to the Swedish brand’s testing, shows that compared to its Ventral model, the Procen Air is some five to 18 watts quicker depending on the speed. And if you need a little more convincing, 15 of the team's 41 wins in 2024 were achieved while wearing the helmet, including Kristen Faulkner's win at Omloop van het Hageland and Lachlan Morton's record-setting win at the Unbound gravel race.