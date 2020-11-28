Best Wiggle Cyber Monday deals: the latest deals and offers for cyclists

Worldwide multi-sports retailer, Wiggle, kicked off its sales early, but now its focus has shifted to Cyber Monday.

There’s a seemingly endless sea of offers available, especially as the retailer turns its attention to Cyber Monday, but to help you make the most of these deal, and to help you pick out the very best, we’ve been handpicking deals.

The deals featured in this page are handpicked by Cycling Weekly’s Tech Team and our staff writer’s expertise in cycling product is unrivalled, so you can be sure you’re getting the best deal.

Here are some of the best sale items we’ve spotted. We’ve split the offers into US and UK deals, to help make your browsing experience that little bit easier.

Best Wiggle Cyber Monday deals: US

dhb Vector Revo Lense glasses $93.95 $56

Large full framed glasses that provide ample protection from wind and the sun in equal measure. View Deal

dhb Aeron Packable Jacket $70 $53

Having something lightweight that folds away can be the difference between enjoying your ride or freezing. The jacket is windproof, which will keep your core warm and is shower proof, too. View Deal

ANT+ Dongle $44.99 $29.99

If you’re running an older laptop that doesn’t have Bluetooth Smart then you’ll struggle to connect to a smart turbo trainer or power meter. Using a dongle allows your device to receive ANT+ signals, allowing to to be compatible with Zwift and the like View Deal

Prime RR-50 V3 Wheelset – Tubeless Bundle (disc or rim) $814.99 $549.99

All you need to get rolling tubeless. These 50mm carbon hoops come paired with a set of Hutchinson 5 Performance 11Storm TR Road Tires, and sealant to go with them. We’ve had the wheels – which come in disc or rim guise – on test, and they fared excellently so we’re happy to recommend this set up. View Deal

Ridley Fenix SLA Disc Road Bike at Wiggle $1,899 $1,269.99

Wether you’re after a your first road bike, or seeking a winter bike you can rely on, this Fenix is a fabulous option. It features a durable aluminum frame, plus disc brakes which are reliable in all conditions, plus a Tiagra groupset. The Vittoria Zaffiro tyres in 25mm tyres are a great fit, too. View Deal

Craft Active Extreme CN Base Layer $56 $23

Stay cosy all winter long with this base layer from Craft. It will soak up sweat, taking it away from your skin, whilst remaining breathable as you work hard. The trick to good winter dressing is good layering, and thanks to its two layers of channel-knitted polyester, this is an excellent piece of kit to kick your ensemble off with. View Deal

Lezyne Carbon Road Drive Pump $100 $51

We roadies are always looking for ways to save weight, and carbon is often a good place to start. This pump weighs in at 73g in its smallest size, but will get you up to 160psi should you flat whilst out on the road. Can’t argue with that, really. View Deal

LifeLine Essential Torque Wrench Set $49.99 $39.99

If you’re working on your bike, and it’s got carbon parts – like a carbon seatpost, stem or handlebars – we recommend you use a torque wrench to ensure that your bolts are tight enough, but not too tight. This is a great starter set, which will operate anywhere between 2 and 24Nm. The case contains 3, 4, 5, 6, 8 and 10mm hex bits plus T25 and T30 bits. View Deal Schwalbe Pro One Evo MicroSkin TL-Easy folding road tire $83.44 $37.28

Fast, light and durable with amazing grip, this is all you need for an every day use tire. Excellent puncture protectiin means you can ride over the bumps without worrying that you’ve got a flat from it. View Deal

dhb Aeron Rain Defence short sleeve jersey $140 $75

Although we may be heading into the winter, wet weather can bring milder conditions which are a little too warm for a full winter jacket. Utilising a softshell fabric, the jersey balances weather protection and breathability. This latest iteration also benefits from a updated fit, which is designed to close to the body without being restrictive. View Deal

Fohn Women’s Supercell 3L waterproof jacket $ 250.95 $87

Whether setting up at a cyclocross race or just on a day out, sometimes a high-quality waterproof jacket with a more everyday fit is the best tool for the job. With a three layer construction and YKK Aquaguard zips, you’ll stay dry even in a downpour. A respectable 20000g/m2/24hrs breathability rating, combined with underarm zips, should keep you comfortable whatever the intensity. View Deal

Up to 60% off Selle Italia saddles view deals here

Saddles are a pretty personal choice, but Selle Italia offers a plethora of options to suit every riding style and every body. Offers span from the TT specific Iron Evo, to the Superflow with its wide cut out to provide relief, to the more traditional long nosed X-LR. If you’re on the hunt for a new perch, start here. View Deal

Best Wiggle Cyber Monday deals: UK

Shimano SPD Sl Cleats £19.99 £11.99

Because we all always need new cleats! Three sets with three different float options depending on your preference. Bargain. View Deal

Garmin Edge 520 Plus £199 £149

An oldie but a goldie, the 520 Plus can navigate for you, give you Strava Live segments, track your FTP and Vo2 Max as well as much more View Deal

Kask Valegro road helmet £179 £99

A plush helmet on a great discount. It has 36 vents, keeping it cool and lightweight, as well as having an eco leather chinstrap. View Deal

Prime RR-50 V3 Wheelset – Tubeless Bundle (disc or rim) £779 £499.99

If you’ve been tempted to go tubeless but haven’t done it yet, now is the time. These 50mm Prime carbon rims (disc or rim available) come in a bundle with quality Hutchinson Fusion 5 Performance 11Storm TR Road Tyres, plus sealant – so you have all you need to get rolling. View Deal

LifeLine Essential Torque Wrench Set £36.99 £29.99

If you’ve got a carbon seatpost, stem or handlebar and are still “tightening til you hear a ‘crunch’ then loosening off a little bit,” we beg you to stop and buy a torque wrench. This one will get you anywhere between 2 and 24Nm, and comes with 3, 4, 5, 6, 8 and 10mm hex bits plus T25 and T30 bits. Please invest, your bike (and local mechanic) will thank you. View Deal

Orro Gold Road Bike (Tiagra – 2021) £1799 £999

This is a monster saving on a versatile endurance bike. It’s a rim brake model, with a Shimano Tiagra groupset – ideal for those looking to tackle a few sportives come next summer, or perhaps hunting out a durable bike for winter miles. View Deal Fizik R4B Road Shoe £189 £99

These are racing cicks, with a carbon sole and Boa dial for closure. The upper is breathable thanks to the use of Microtex material, and Fizik provides insoles to ensure a good foot position and resultant pedal stroke. View Deal

dhb Aeron FLT Roubaix Bib Tight £90 £63

These thurmal bib tights will keep you warm through winter thanks to the brushed fleece Roubaix material. ‘Flashlight’ tech means that there are visibility aids placed at areas where they’ll have the most impact, whilst fabric at the back is breathable to ensure comfort. View Deal

Selle Italia Novus Boost Superflow saddle £169.99/$249.99 £74.99/$85

Short nose saddles are becoming increasing popular and this is Selle Italia’s offering in the Novus line. In previous reviews of Selle Italia saddles, we’ve found that the ID Match tool on their website incredibly useful for determining which saddle shape is the best fit. View Deal

dhb Aeron Women’s RD short sleeve jersey £110/$140 £88/$112

This performance jersey uses waterproof fabric with lots of breathability. Designed to be paired with arm warmers during changeable conditions, it comes with a storm guard to keep wheel spray away, venting so you don’t overhead plus reflective detailing. View Deal

Nutrition deals

If you’re looking for offers to help fuel your winter training, then Wiggle has plenty of these on gels and electrolyte drinks – check out these deals: