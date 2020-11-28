Best Wiggle Cyber Monday deals: the latest deals and offers for cyclists

Worldwide multi-sports retailer, Wiggle, kicked off its sales early, but now its focus has shifted to Cyber Monday.
There’s a seemingly endless sea of offers available, especially as the retailer turns its attention to Cyber Monday, but to help you make the most of these deal, and to help you pick out the very best, we’ve been handpicking deals.
The deals featured in this page are handpicked by Cycling Weekly’s Tech Team and our staff writer’s expertise in cycling product is unrivalled, so you can be sure you’re getting the best deal.
With each product you’ll find a ‘view deal’ link. By clicking on this link we might receive a commission from the retailer, this does not affect the amount that you pay.
Here are some of the best sale items we’ve spotted. We’ve split the offers into US and UK deals, to help make your browsing experience that little bit easier.
Best Wiggle Cyber Monday deals: US
dhb Vector Revo Lense glasses $93.95 $56
Large full framed glasses that provide ample protection from wind and the sun in equal measure.
ANT+ Dongle
$44.99 $29.99
If you’re running an older laptop that doesn’t have Bluetooth Smart then you’ll struggle to connect to a smart turbo trainer or power meter. Using a dongle allows your device to receive ANT+ signals, allowing to to be compatible with Zwift and the like
Prime RR-50 V3 Wheelset – Tubeless Bundle (disc or rim)
$814.99 $549.99
All you need to get rolling tubeless. These 50mm carbon hoops come paired with a set of Hutchinson 5 Performance 11Storm TR Road Tires, and sealant to go with them. We’ve had the wheels – which come in disc or rim guise – on test, and they fared excellently so we’re happy to recommend this set up.
Ridley Fenix SLA Disc Road Bike at Wiggle
$1,899 $1,269.99
Wether you’re after a your first road bike, or seeking a winter bike you can rely on, this Fenix is a fabulous option. It features a durable aluminum frame, plus disc brakes which are reliable in all conditions, plus a Tiagra groupset. The Vittoria Zaffiro tyres in 25mm tyres are a great fit, too.
Craft Active Extreme CN Base Layer
$56 $23
Stay cosy all winter long with this base layer from Craft. It will soak up sweat, taking it away from your skin, whilst remaining breathable as you work hard. The trick to good winter dressing is good layering, and thanks to its two layers of channel-knitted polyester, this is an excellent piece of kit to kick your ensemble off with.
LifeLine Essential Torque Wrench Set
$49.99 $39.99
If you’re working on your bike, and it’s got carbon parts – like a carbon seatpost, stem or handlebars – we recommend you use a torque wrench to ensure that your bolts are tight enough, but not too tight. This is a great starter set, which will operate anywhere between 2 and 24Nm. The case contains 3, 4, 5, 6, 8 and 10mm hex bits plus T25 and T30 bits.
Schwalbe Pro One Evo MicroSkin TL-Easy folding road tire
$83.44 $37.28
Fast, light and durable with amazing grip, this is all you need for an every day use tire. Excellent puncture protectiin means you can ride over the bumps without worrying that you’ve got a flat from it.
dhb Aeron Rain Defence short sleeve jersey
$140 $75
Although we may be heading into the winter, wet weather can bring milder conditions which are a little too warm for a full winter jacket. Utilising a softshell fabric, the jersey balances weather protection and breathability. This latest iteration also benefits from a updated fit, which is designed to close to the body without being restrictive.
Fohn Women’s Supercell 3L waterproof jacket $
250.95 $87
Whether setting up at a cyclocross race or just on a day out, sometimes a high-quality waterproof jacket with a more everyday fit is the best tool for the job. With a three layer construction and YKK Aquaguard zips, you’ll stay dry even in a downpour. A respectable 20000g/m2/24hrs breathability rating, combined with underarm zips, should keep you comfortable whatever the intensity.
Up to 60% off Selle Italia saddles view deals here
Saddles are a pretty personal choice, but Selle Italia offers a plethora of options to suit every riding style and every body. Offers span from the TT specific Iron Evo, to the Superflow with its wide cut out to provide relief, to the more traditional long nosed X-LR. If you’re on the hunt for a new perch, start here.
Best Wiggle Cyber Monday deals: UK
Shimano SPD Sl Cleats
£19.99 £11.99
Because we all always need new cleats! Three sets with three different float options depending on your preference. Bargain.
Prime RR-50 V3 Wheelset – Tubeless Bundle (disc or rim)
£779 £499.99
If you’ve been tempted to go tubeless but haven’t done it yet, now is the time. These 50mm Prime carbon rims (disc or rim available) come in a bundle with quality Hutchinson Fusion 5 Performance 11Storm TR Road Tyres, plus sealant – so you have all you need to get rolling.
LifeLine Essential Torque Wrench Set
£36.99 £29.99
If you’ve got a carbon seatpost, stem or handlebar and are still “tightening til you hear a ‘crunch’ then loosening off a little bit,” we beg you to stop and buy a torque wrench. This one will get you anywhere between 2 and 24Nm, and comes with 3, 4, 5, 6, 8 and 10mm hex bits plus T25 and T30 bits. Please invest, your bike (and local mechanic) will thank you.
Orro Gold Road Bike (Tiagra – 2021)
£1799 £999
This is a monster saving on a versatile endurance bike. It’s a rim brake model, with a Shimano Tiagra groupset – ideal for those looking to tackle a few sportives come next summer, or perhaps hunting out a durable bike for winter miles.
dhb Aeron FLT Roubaix Bib Tight
£90 £63
These thurmal bib tights will keep you warm through winter thanks to the brushed fleece Roubaix material. ‘Flashlight’ tech means that there are visibility aids placed at areas where they’ll have the most impact, whilst fabric at the back is breathable to ensure comfort.
Selle Italia Novus Boost Superflow saddle
£169.99/$249.99 £74.99/$85
Short nose saddles are becoming increasing popular and this is Selle Italia’s offering in the Novus line. In previous reviews of Selle Italia saddles, we’ve found that the ID Match tool on their website incredibly useful for determining which saddle shape is the best fit.
dhb Aeron Women’s RD short sleeve jersey
£110/$140 £88/$112
This performance jersey uses waterproof fabric with lots of breathability. Designed to be paired with arm warmers during changeable conditions, it comes with a storm guard to keep wheel spray away, venting so you don’t overhead plus reflective detailing.
Nutrition deals
If you’re looking for offers to help fuel your winter training, then Wiggle has plenty of these on gels and electrolyte drinks – check out these deals:
- High5 Mixed Gel Packs, 10 gels now only costs £5.99, saving 50% – see the deal here.
- SiS Go Electrolyte 1.6kg tub is now discounted by 35%, costing just £16.89 – see the deal here.
- SiS Go+ Caffeine gels (30 pack) now discounted by 40%, costing £34.20 – see the deal here.