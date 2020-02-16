Sunday trading: Carbon Zipp wheels for less than £1000 plus much more

This week our headline deal is on the excellent Shimano 105 groupset, with it being on offer for £300. Following this we have a set of carbon Zipp wheels for less than a grand. We’ve reviewed them and loved them, making them perfect upgrade wheelset.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Shimano 105 R7020 disc groupset was £799, now £479.

Read more: Shimano 105 groupset review

Upgrade your disc bike with the excellent Shimano 105 R7020 Disc groupset featuring the same aesthetic as Shimano’s Ultegra groupset.

It also features the same hydraulic system which has proven reliable and powerful, even in the rain or on the longest descents.

Buy now: Shimano 105 R7020 disc groupset at Tweeks Cycles for £479

Zipp 302 clincher wheels were £1369, now £983

Read more: Zipp 302 wheels review

Entering the market at a lower price point than any of Zipp’s wheels before them, the 302s made a splash. When we tested them we were blown away by their performance, and it was clear that Zipp had put all of its expertise into these wheels.

Buy now: Zipp 302 clincher front wheel at Evans Cycles for £399

Buy now: Zipp 302 clincher rear wheel at Evans Cycles for £584

Endura Pro SL II bib shorts were £119, now from £70

Endura’s analytical approach to clothing has made it a firm favourite with riders. Technologies such as Coldblack helps reduce heat build up and the shorts feature Endura’s much loved 700 series pad.

Buy now: Endura Pro SL II bib shorts at Wiggle from £70 (narrow pad)

Buy now: Endura Pro SL II bib shorts at Wiggle for £79 (medium pad)

MET Trenta Road bike helmet was £219, now £132.50

Read more: MET Trenta review

The Trenta is MET’s top end aero road helmet that has a particular focus on cooling. Airflow is channelled through the helmet over the top of the head. What’s more, only 30% of the helmet makes contact with the head, helping to reduce heat build up further.

Buy now: MET Trenta road bike helmet at Merlin Cycles for £132.50

