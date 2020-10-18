Sunday trading: Big discounts on winter kit including Lezyne and Castelli

Plus deals on Specialized shoes and saddles

This week’s Sunday trading has a firm focus on winter kit, with great deals on the Castelli Gabba, a formidable winter jersey as well as Lezyne bike lights. There’s plenty more asides that, so dig in!

Castelli Gabba RoS Light Jersey was £175, now £104.99

The Gabba revolutionised riding in bad weather, and has since inspired multiple copies over the years. However, when the opportunity comes to save 40% on the actual piece, you can’t pass it up.

Using a Gore-Tex Infinium fabric on the front for additional windproofing but a more breathable fabric on the rear, the Gabba will keep you protect and cool.

Specialized Torch 2.0 road shoes were £165, now £129.99

These mid priced Specialized Torch shoes are simply superb, and are now on a 20% discount. Partnering a carbon sole with a Lightweight Boa, you’re getting top performance features at a lower price point. The upper remains comfortable and the Body Geometry footbed doesn’t pinch or numb.

Lezyne Micro Drive 600XL/Strip light set was £80, now £59

With a dual LED output, the Micro Drive 600XL is a decent choice for those looking for a “to see” light. It has 9 different output modes, ranging from constant beam through to flashing. A machined aluminium body is rugged and cooling.

The Strip rear 150 pumps out 150 lumens across 11 output modes and offers an impressive 27 hour run time.

Specialized Power Expert road saddle was £110, now £79.99

Specialized has absolutely nailed the fit of its Power saddle, offering an even spread of support with a stubby nose and a comfortable cutout.With a 27% discount, it could make a great winter mileage upgrade.

More great deals

Kask Valegro road helmet, was £169, now from £135

Assos Dimension Data RS bib shorts were £175, now £123.28

Schwalbe G-One Evo Microskin 35mm tyre was £59 now £38.99

Elite Drivo turbo trainer was £999, now £599

Madison Road Race Apex jersey was £64.99, now £39.99

Blackburn Outpost bikepacking seatpack was £99.99, now £72.99

Castelli Free Aero Race 4 bib short was £150, now £105

Continental GP 5000 tubeless tyre was £65, now from £22

Fizik Infinito R1 road shoe was £320, now £230

That’s it for this week, we’ll be back next Sunday with more great deals.