Sunday trading: Save £200 on a Garmin Edge 1030

This Sunday we’ve found great deals on top end cycling computers, top end carbon wheels and Castelli kit.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Garmin Edge 1030 was £499, now £299

Read more: Garmin Edge 1030 review

Garmin’s 1030 is the brand’s flagship model, and it’s specifically focused around training and improving your performance. It’s able to offer you your Training Status, so how fatigued you are. It also has TrainingPeaks built into it as well as Strava Live segments.

However, it’s not just a performance device, it also offers full navigational aids including mapping and turn-by-turn prompts.

Buy now: Garmin Edge 1030 at Chain Reaction Cycles for £299

Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon SL UST wheelset was £1800, now £1250

These carbon wheels come with a lightweight 40mm carbon rim. They’ve improved carbon braking for confident descending and they’re tubeless ready and ship with a set of Mavic tubeless tyres ready to go.

Buy now: Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon SL UST wheelset at Merlin Cycles for £1250

Continental GP5000 tyres were £59.99, now £35.99

The latest top end Continental tyre is now being discounted by 40%. It still uses the same Black Chilli compound that offers great grip. They’re also seriously tough, lasting longer than most other racing tyres on the market.

Buy now: Continental GP5000 tyres at Chain Reaction Cycles for £35.99

Castelli Perfetto Light 2 jersey was £140, now £70

Castelli’s ultimate spring jersey is now on a half price discount. It uses Gore’s Windstopper fabric on the front for wind protection while Castelli’s Nano Light fabric provides water-resistance on the back.

We recommend sizing up in Castelli clothing.

Buy now: Castelli Perfetto Light 2 jersey at Wiggle for £70

More great deals

Specialized Pro Road shoes were £160 now £79.99

Raleigh Performance 16 inch kids bike was £250 now £184.99

Specialized Torch 30 Road Shoes were £210 now £124.99

Minoura Mag Ride 60R Turbo Trainer was £149.99 now £109.99

B’Twin Essential Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey was £3.99 now £1.99

Madison Sportive jersey and bibshort Starter Pack was £79.99 now £19.99