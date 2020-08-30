Sunday trading: Save £40 on a Garmin Edge 830 plus big discounts on Continental tyres

This Sunday we’ve found great deals on smart turbos, Garmins and Castelli bib shorts.

Elite Drivo Direct Drive smart turbo was £999, now £599

While this trainer might be a couple of models old, it represents great value for money with such a hefty discount. It’s a decent turbo, too, capable of simulating slopes up to 24% and it has an accuracy rating of +/- 1%.

Buy now: Elite Drivo Direct Drive smart turbo at Wiggle for £599

Garmin Edge 830 GPS was £349.99, now £309.99

The Edge 830 is on of Garmin’s flagship cycling computers, capable of tracking training metrics, creating workouts based on your previous activities as well as turn-by-turn notifications of colour mapping. With an impressive battery life and a £40 discount, this is a great time to upgrade your cycling computer.

Buy now: Garmin Edge 830 at Chain Reaction Cycles for £309.99

Continental GP5000 road tyre (pair) were £120, now £68

Read more: Continental GP5000 review

The Continental GP5000 are some of the best do-it-all tyres on the market. They roll as well as race models but offer the longevity of the best four season tyres. These are clincher models and are available from 23mm through to 32mm widths.

Buy now: Continental GP5000 road tyre at ProBikeKit for £68

Castelli Endurance 2 bib shorts were £125, now £99

Using Castelli’s Evolution Fabric which breathes better, these Endurance bib shorts are comfortable over a long period of time. They have a slightly compressive fit to better support you muscles and use the Progretto X2 Air Pad for support at the rear end.

Buy now: Castelli Endurance 2 bib shorts at ProBikeKit for £99

