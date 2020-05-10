Sunday trading: Save big on Oakley glasses and carbon Campagnolo Bora wheels

This week we have found deals on top end carbon wheels as well as multiple Oakley sunglasses now that the weather is improving.

Campagnolo Bora WTO 45 clincher wheelset was £1899, now £1499

The gorgeous carbon Bora wheels are 45mm deep and offer a host of wheel technology, including a stiff carbon fibre layup and great AC3 braking. They’re tubeless ready and ship with ceramic bearings for additional watt saving.

Buy now: Campagnolo Bora WTO 45 clincher wheelset at ProBikeKit for £1499

Oakley Jawbreaker Prizm sunglasses were £178, now £125.99

Read more: Oakley Jawbreaker Prizm review

The Jawbreakers have big lenses that offer superb peripheral vision as well as great protection from the elements. The glasses use Oakley’s Prizm lenses, which maximise contrast. Although the rubber tips and full frame do enhance the glasses grip we have found them to be better suited to those with wider faces.

Buy now: Oakley Jawbreaker sunglasses at Merlin Cycles for £125.99

Oakley Radar EV Path Prizm sunglasses were £161, now £101

The Radar EV’s use a taller lens that extends vision and protection upwards. It uses a half frame to maximise ventilation to prevent fogging as well as decreasing weight. It also uses a Prizm lens to increase contrast and clarity.

Buy now: Oakley Radar EV Path Prizm sunglasses at Evans Cycles for £101

Bell Stratus helmet was £119, now from £71.99

Read more: Bell Stratus helmet review

The Stratus is a great all round helmet. Its Float Fit is comfortable with great modulation and the helmet has 18 vents that keep your head cool when riding.

Buy now: Bell Stratus helmet at Chain Reaction Cycles for £71.99

More great deals:

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 groupset was £1874.99 now £1099.99

Topeak Race rocket minipump was £28.99 now £19

Castelli women’s Pro Mesh sleeveless baselayer was £56 now £30.79

Topeak Aero Wedge saddle pack was from £21.99 now from £13.99

Continental GP5000 tyres pair with free inner tubes were £120 now £84.95

Specialized Body Geometry Sport mitts were £20.99 now £9.99

Shimano Ultegra R6700 10 speed chain was £31.99 now £21.99

Schwalbe G-One Evo Microskin 35mm tyre was £59 now £38.99

Tacx Bushido smart trainer was £549 now £284.99

Vermarck Lotto-Soudal bibshorts were £89.99 now £53.99

Assos Skinfoil sleeveless baselayer was £50 now £29.99

Specialized Echelon 2 helmet was £59.99 now £44.99

Endura Windchill II arm warmers were £25.99 now £20

Shimano SPD-SL cleats were £19.99 now £9.95

Endura Cairn short sleeved jersey was £34.99 now £8.54

Lazer Magneto M1 cycling glasses were £99.99 now from £37.99

Zipp Service Course bars were £109 now from £57.99

Shimano Ultegra R8000 cassette was £74.99 now from £45.99

Lifeline Pavo 2000 lumen front light was £170 now £69.99

Orange Seal Endurance sealant was £10.99 now £7.99

Specialized Road Comp shoes were £149.99 now £74.99

