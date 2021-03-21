Sunday trading: SiS nutrition, cheap inner tubes and more from Garmin, Continental and Castelli

We’ve just passed Spring equinox, so we in the northern hemisphere are at last now officially in the lighter half of the year. So what better way to celebrate than picking out the best deals for great value cycling in these longer days.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

These are the best deals we’ve found this weekend, but check out our comprehensive list of the best bike deals and offers on cycling kit for more.

Top USA and UK deals