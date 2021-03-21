Sunday trading: SiS nutrition, cheap inner tubes and more from Garmin, Continental and Castelli

We’ve just passed Spring equinox, so we in the northern hemisphere are at last now officially in the lighter half of the year. So what better way to celebrate than picking out the best deals for great value cycling in these longer days.
Top USA and UK deals
Science in Sport GO Isotonic Energy Gel Mixed Pack (10 x 60ml)
For rides over 1.5 hours, you’ll burn through the reserves of glycogen stored in your muscles and therefore need to take on some additional carbohydrates so as not to ‘hit the wall.’
The gel format makes it super quick and easy to consume those necessary carbs – and there’s a huge range of flavours, so you’re sure to find one you like.
If you haven’t tried them before, why not get started with this multipack, including orange, apple, lemon and lime, cherry, fruit salad.
Or if you know what you like, you can pick up a bumper pack of 30 to keep you stocked up for a while.
Continental Grand Prix 5000 Tire – Clincher
Not only do worn tires not grip as well, leading to more nervous cornering, you’re also more likely to suffer some punctures on a set of rubber that’s on its way out.
Continental’s GP5000s are a firm favourite here at CW, being fast, grippy and – importantly – offering good levels of puncture protection.
Castelli Premio 2 Bib Short
Premio means “prize” in Italian – which is fitting, as these shorts sit at the top tier of Castelli’s range.
As a consequence, the RRP is quite high, reflecting the high quality of the materials and craftsmanship that goes into creating these shorts.
So it’s well worth taking advantage of this discount for the sublime comfort that they offer
Men’s:
Women’s:
Garmin Edge 1030 GPS Cycling Computer
Garmin’s largest cycling computer delivers clear and accurate mapping, making it easy to follow your planned routes.
There’s a whole host of additional features this flagship model contains, which you can dig into in our review here.
Selle Italia SLR Superflow Saddle
Selle Italia is synonymous with quality saddles. If you are experiencing discomfort from excess pressure, it could be worth trying a saddle with a large central cutout, which – as you would imagine – go a long way to relieving that pressure
LifeLine Wide Road Inner Tube
Inner tubes – along with a multitool, tyre levers and a pump – are a must to take with you on every ride. You don’t want to end up stranded if you’re unfortunate enough to suffer a puncture.
These ones are designed for tyres between 28 and 35mm, but there’s a whole complement of different sizes and valve types available on Wiggle’s website.
That’s all for this week, come back next Sunday for more deals!