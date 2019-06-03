Best Wiggle deals: nine massive discounts from the retailer’s mid season sale

Got your eye on a particular item at Wiggle but it’s just out of your price range? Don’t despair – we’ve scoured the online retailer for some of the best Wiggle deals and brought them together just for you.

Wiggle was not always the massive cycling retailer you know and love. It first started out selling any bits and bobs that moved (hence the name). The initial office was located in the backroom of a Portsmouth bike shop and it wasn’t long before the company decided bikes were the way to go. Since then it has outshone a lot of internet competitors with some massive deals.

The problem is, at any one time Wiggle can have thousands of items offer and it can be a tough job finding the best ones. That’s where we come in. Cycling Weekly’s Tech Team has unrivalled expertise and knowledge and know what represents a great deal. If they’ve reviewed the product, we’ll be sure to include a link to that review so you can read more about. If we haven’t, rest assured we trust the brand, trust the product and recognise it as a good deal (at the time of writing).

With each product you'll find a 'buy now' link.

Here are some of the best sale items we’ve spotted…

Castelli Prologo VI Jersey was £85, now from £63

The Castelli Prologo jersey is a great place to start your cycling wardrobe. It’s got a tight fit but it’s not as constricting as Castelli’s pro racing gear. Wraparound panels help to improve airflow to your back while three rear pockets should hold all your things.

Currently it’s available in a range of colours and sizes.

Buy now: Castelli Prologo VI jersey at Wiggle from £63

Bell Zephyr MIPS Squid was £249, now £129.99

Read more: Bell Zephyr MIPS review

The Zephyr has always been a very impressive helmet. It features a design based around multiple density EPS liners as well MIPS to guard against rotational forces. It’s comfortable and it fits well thanks to its Float Fit Race System which features height and width adjustable cradles.

The ‘Squid’ part of the name comes from the partnership with custom bike painters Squid who are well know for their unique self-expression.

Buy now: Bell Zephyr MIPs Squid helmet at Wiggle for £129.99

Oakley Radar EV Path Prizm glasses were £160, now £119

These glasses are on of Oakley’s classic designs, and using a half frame makes them lightweight and comfortable on your face. The Prizm lens increases the contrast of your surrounding, making road obstacles and colours pop. We like them so much gave them a spot on our Editor’s Choice list…

Buy now: Oakley Radar EV Path Prizm glasses at Wiggle for £119.99

Oakley Radar EV Path photochromic sunglasses were £190, now £106.45

Read more: Oakley Radar EV review

These are the same as the above glasses except for they come with a Photochromic lens which means they change depending on the amount of light hitting them. They’re great for winter or low-light riding.

Buy now: Oakley Radar EV Path Photochromic glasses at Wiggle for £106.45

Vittoria Corsa G+ tyre was £56.99, now £32.99

Read more: Vittoria Corsa G+ tyre review

The Vittoria Corsa G+ tyres are some of the fastest rolling tyres on the market. Their innovative use of Graphene makes them quick whilst the rubber compound offers durability, grip and puncture protection.

Buy now: Vittoria Corsa G+ at Wiggle from £32.99

dhb Classic bib shorts were £50, now £40

Read more: dhb Classic bib shorts review

Everybody needs a pair of comfortable black bib shorts in their cycling wardrobe. A pair that match any outfit and are comfortable enough to sit on for long periods of time. Using a premium Italian performance fabric and a Cytech chamois, these dhb Classic bib shorts are just that, and we rate them very highly.

Buy now: dhb Classic bib shorts were £50, now £40

Scicon AeroComfort 2.0 TSA bike bag – was £548.99, now £299.99

If you’re planning to take in an early season training camp in 2018, you’ll want a robust, quality bike bag to get your machine through the airport in one piece. Scicon bags are the choice of the pros and the AeroComfort means that you don’t have to unbolt too much from your bike to make it baggage handler-proof.

Buy now: Scicon AeroComfort 2.0 TSA bike bag for £299.99

Continental GP4000S II 25c tyres, pair – were £119.90, now £54.99

Read more: Continental GP4000S II review

The GP4000S II uses Conti’s top secret Black Chilli compound for great grip, low rolling resistance and longevity. It featured in our Editor’s Choice at the end of 2017. Now’s the time to get a pair in the most popular 25mm width, ready for warmer, drier weather.

Buy now: Continental GP4000S II 25c tyres, pair for £54.99

LifeLine TT-01 turbo – was £99.99, now £54.99

Buy now: LifeLine TT-01 turbo for £54.99

If you are dipping your toe into indoor training, or just want a cheap warm-up device for before races, the LifeLine TT-01 turbo gives you remotely adjustable magnetic resistance in a budget package. Resistance levels go up to 800 watts, for a proper workout and you get a front wheel riser to keep the bike level.