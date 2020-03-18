Fabian Cancellara’s new Gore Wear collection released

Fabian Cancellara really needs no introduction. The Swiss cycling legend has a palmarès longer than most and had a professional career topped with multiple rainbow bands and culminating in Olympic glory in 2016. He is still heavily involved in cycling and has been a long-time brand ambassador and product tester for Gore Wear helping the brand to develop and shape its cycling kit. Whilst this partnership has helped develop many top performing products this new collection is the first to actually bear Cancellara’s name.

Review: Gore C7 Long Distance Short

Comprising of eight pieces, the Gore Wear Cancellara Collection has many unique features that have been developed in conjunction with Fabian’s vast experience of racing. Each piece also has detailing that pay homage to the rider nicknamed ‘Spartacus’. The central design element of the Cancellara kit is a “heptagon” the idea originating from the number 7; the number of Spring Classics victories Fabian Cancellara won, his prologue victory on the Tour de France (7/7/2007) and the shape of a cobblestone, a terrain in which he excelled on.

Predominantly used as a discreet print element, the heptagon also features in small details like the jersey zippers. The “orbit blue” colour is truly stunning and Cancellara’s personal choice. It is repeated across the entire collection

The collection is divided into two distinct tiers following Gore’s race oriented C7 and best-selling C5 ranges.

C7 Cancellara Race Bib Shorts+ €269.95

Central Torso Architecture design developed by Cancellara and Gore. Ensures maximum comfort by holding the chamois pad in place.

Windstopper Cup front panel. Highly breathable preformed panel protects against the elements.

C7 Cancellara Race Jersey €199.95

3D rear pocket construction gives more storage space

Flat seam sleeves

Full length zip with zipper garage

Grip elastic at waist hem for snug fit

Highly technical fabric mix creates a lightweight but snug fitting jersey

Modern, aero road cycling fit: lengthened sleeves and dropped tail

C7 Gore-Tex Shakedry Cancellara Stretch Jacket €329.95

GORE-TEX product: lightweight, extremely breathable, durably waterproof and windproof

GORE-TEX product with SHAKEDRY™ product technology

Ergonomically shaped collar

GORE-TEX Material with stretch technology to provide freedom of movement

Reflective details

Back zip pocket

Long back

Minimal pack volume

Revolutionary membrane construction eliminates face fabric preventing a chilling effect

C7 Cancellara Socks €19.95

Thin, lightweight material

low cuff height

C7 Cancellara Short Pro Glove €34.95

Reflective details

Lycra cuff

Mesh backing for increased ventilation

Pull off loops between fingers for easy removal of gloves

Single layer palm offers direct contact with handlebar so you can feel smallest changes in terrain

C5 Cancellara Bib Shorts+ €99.95

Gore Windstopper Cup Technology: highly breathable, preformed windproof front for optimum comfort

Full mesh bib construction for optimum fit and breathability

Reflective details

Flat hem provides optimum fit and comfort

Highly functional material mix for optimum comfort, high breathability and quick redrying time

C5 Cancellara Jersey €89.95

3-compartment back pockets for easy access

Comfort fit jersey with contemporary road style

Graphic print on sleeves

Pouch construction on lower pockets

C3 Cancellara Mid Sock €14.95

Mid weight thickness

Mid cuff height

The entire Cancellara collection will be available to buy from today, 18th March 2020.