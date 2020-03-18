Fabian Cancellara’s new Gore Wear collection released

Fabian Cancellara really needs no introduction. The Swiss cycling legend has a palmarès longer than most and had a professional career topped with multiple rainbow bands and culminating in Olympic glory in 2016. He is still heavily involved in cycling and has been a long-time brand ambassador and product tester for Gore Wear helping the brand to develop and shape its cycling kit. Whilst this partnership has helped develop many top performing products this new collection is the first to actually bear Cancellara’s name.
Review: Gore C7 Long Distance Short
Comprising of eight pieces, the Gore Wear Cancellara Collection has many unique features that have been developed in conjunction with Fabian’s vast experience of racing. Each piece also has detailing that pay homage to the rider nicknamed ‘Spartacus’. The central design element of the Cancellara kit is a “heptagon” the idea originating from the number 7; the number of Spring Classics victories Fabian Cancellara won, his prologue victory on the Tour de France (7/7/2007) and the shape of a cobblestone, a terrain in which he excelled on.
Predominantly used as a discreet print element, the heptagon also features in small details like the jersey zippers. The “orbit blue” colour is truly stunning and Cancellara’s personal choice. It is repeated across the entire collection
The collection is divided into two distinct tiers following Gore’s race oriented C7 and best-selling C5 ranges.
C7 Cancellara Race Bib Shorts+ €269.95
- Central Torso Architecture design developed by Cancellara and Gore. Ensures maximum comfort by holding the chamois pad in place.
- Windstopper Cup front panel. Highly breathable preformed panel protects against the elements.
C7 Cancellara Race Jersey €199.95
- 3D rear pocket construction gives more storage space
- Flat seam sleeves
- Full length zip with zipper garage
- Grip elastic at waist hem for snug fit
- Highly technical fabric mix creates a lightweight but snug fitting jersey
- Modern, aero road cycling fit: lengthened sleeves and dropped tail
C7 Gore-Tex Shakedry Cancellara Stretch Jacket €329.95
- GORE-TEX product: lightweight, extremely breathable, durably waterproof and windproof
- GORE-TEX product with SHAKEDRY™ product technology
- Ergonomically shaped collar
- GORE-TEX Material with stretch technology to provide freedom of movement
- Reflective details
- Back zip pocket
- Long back
- Minimal pack volume
- Revolutionary membrane construction eliminates face fabric preventing a chilling effect
C7 Cancellara Socks €19.95
- Thin, lightweight material
- low cuff height
C7 Cancellara Short Pro Glove €34.95
- Reflective details
- Lycra cuff
- Mesh backing for increased ventilation
- Pull off loops between fingers for easy removal of gloves
- Single layer palm offers direct contact with handlebar so you can feel smallest changes in terrain
C5 Cancellara Bib Shorts+ €99.95
- Gore Windstopper Cup Technology: highly breathable, preformed windproof front for optimum comfort
- Full mesh bib construction for optimum fit and breathability
- Reflective details
- Flat hem provides optimum fit and comfort
- Highly functional material mix for optimum comfort, high breathability and quick redrying time
C5 Cancellara Jersey €89.95
- 3-compartment back pockets for easy access
- Comfort fit jersey with contemporary road style
- Graphic print on sleeves
- Pouch construction on lower pockets
C3 Cancellara Mid Sock €14.95
- Mid weight thickness
- Mid cuff height
The entire Cancellara collection will be available to buy from today, 18th March 2020.