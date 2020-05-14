Garmin now lets users download routes from Strava and Komoot directly to head unit

Garmin has unveiled new integration which will allow riders to import route files created through applications such as Strava and Komoot, directly to their Garmin GPS devices – without the hassle of involving the brand’s own app, Garmin Connect.

Up until now, users would have to download a route file from a third party – Strava, Komoot or other – before uploading it to Garmin Connect to send it to the head unit where it would appear in the ‘Courses’ section of the navigation menu.

This new update has been made possible via Garmin’s new API which allows websites and other platforms to push routes straight to a Garmin, with Strava and Komoot being the first two to opt in.

This new, much smoother method will work on any device which supports .FIT files – including Cycling Weekly’s Tech Editor (yours truly)’s six year old Garmin 520.

Riders are able to record and share their routes via a free Strava account, and Komoot also allows use of the navigation and planning features for free. Both apps offer additional services via premium subscription.

To create your own routes on Strava, you’ll need Summit membership – but those using the free version will be able to star their own or a friend’s ride to automatically download the route for future reference and turn by turn navigation.

If you’re keen to get started, the process is simple. First, you’ll need to give Strava (or Komoot) and Garmin permission to share data – via the Garmin Connect app. This is a one time step and won’t need repeating.

Then you can set about starring routes, which will automatically appear in the Courses section of your Garmin. And away you go!