Giro debuts new Helios helmet with ‘spherical’ MIPS tech

Giro has grown its helmet range with the inclusion of the Helios Spherical – a road and gravel lid which offers the integrated rotational impact protection also seen on the top-scoring Giro Aether.

The Spherical system offers a ‘ball-and-socket design’ powered by the MIPS brain protection system, creating rotational protection without the discomfort (or hair pulling!) of a plastic insert.

The Spherical system works by integrating the MIPS slip plane and elastomeric anchors between two Nanobead EPS foam liners.

The two layers are reportedly optimised to combat the varying characteristics of high and low speed impacts, and the system was developed in the DOME lab in Giro’s HQ, in partnership with MIPS.

So far, all three helmets with this system (the Giro Aether, Giro Tyrant and Giro Manifest) have received a five-star rating from independent testers Virginia Tech. Some competitor helmets using MIPS have received scores of 3/5 and 4/5.

The helmet comes equipped with 15 vents, alongside ‘WindTunnel’ internal channeling to make the most of the available airflow. The internal padding is treated with antimicrobial properties, and it also includes a ‘sweat pad’ at the brow as seen on helmets such as the Bell Zephyr.

The retention dial is a Roc Loc 5 Air fit system, which makes for easy adjustment. Sizes range from small to large, with a medium tipping the scales at 250g – that’s lighter than the Aether at 263g.

In fact, the new Helios offers many of the benefits of the Aether (which scored 10/10 in our last test) but at the marginally lower price point of £229/$250/€249.95.

Commenting on the launch, Giro brand manager Eric Richter said: “Over the last few years helmets have evolved, and riders have increasingly chosen helmets with additional brain protection technologies. With that choice, riders sometimes make a tradeoff, gaining an added measure of protection but compromising on the fit, comfort, light weight or cooling power they’re accustomed to. That’s why Spherical Technology is so special – it allows us to create helmets with leading brain protection technology, and without those compromises.”

The Cycling Weekly tech team has a helmet in to test and we’ll be bringing you our thoughts in the near future.