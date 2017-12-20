Best track pumps for 2018

It’s time to pump up the jam and get some fresh air on board with these, our tried and tested pick of the best track pumps: an essential piece of kit for every cyclist

Getting your tyre pressures right is critical to having a good ride. Too low and you will have sloppy handling and heavy road feel; too high and you will be bumped around and uncomfortable while handling suffers. You also need to adjust your tyre pressure to the conditions: in winter, you should run lower pressures to improve grip on wet roads, whereas in summer slightly higher pressure means less rolling resistance and helps you cover longer distances more easily.

Looking for mini pumps? Check out our guide here

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ or ‘Best Deal’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Our pick of the best track pumps

Topeak JoeBlowMax II track pump

If you’re looking for something towards the budget end of proceedings, then this may be the one. Affordable but still finished with a steel barrel and a quality gauge. That, plus available replacement parts if anything stops working is pretty nifty.

Read our full review of the Topeak JoeBlow Max II track pump here

Buy now at Evans Cycles for £20.49

Topeak JoeBlow Booster reservoir track pump

A more expensive option from Topeak but this track pump comes with a reservoir tube that holds air in making seating tubeless tyres more of a doddle. Good option if you’re serious about going tubeless.

Read our full review of the Topeak JoeBlow Booster track pump here

Buy now at Evans Cycles for £107.99

Zefal Profil Max FP60 track pump

The follow up to the successful Zefal Profil Max FP50, the FP60 now features a sophisticated wooden handle to go with the efficiency.

Buy now at Tredz for £38.99

Lezyne Steel Travel Drive track pump

This compact floor pump is a great choice if you’re move around a lot and want bring some serious pumping power with you.

Buy now at Wiggle for £37.99

Birzman Maha Apogee III track pump

Birzman loves turning boring cycling accessories into something a bit more special with just a few design twists which really make a difference to usability.

Read our full review of the Birzman Maha Apogee III track pump here

Axiom Propelair 160 track pump

From the same creators of the Annihilateair track pump, Axiom not only have a knack for placing ‘air’ in their pumps but also creating some quality track pumps.

Buy now at Amazon for £23.04

What to look for

Making sure you have the right air pressure is key to having a comfortable and easy ride. Road users will know all too well the problems of not having a properly inflated wheel feels like. On the other hand, if it’s too pumped up you bum will certainly feel every bump in the road.

For those who ride off-road, either on a mountain bike or a cyclo-cross or adventure road bike, getting the tyre pressure just right is even more important because it is critical to ensuring grip in loose conditions and — if you are using inner tubes — avoiding pinch flats.

Looking for a mini pump? The best mini pumps here

Many mtbs come with Schrader rather than Presta valves, so you will need your pump to be compatible with both types. And if you intend to use it for a track bike, it will need to reach much higher pressures.

Inflating your tyres with a mini-pump before you set out is an option, but it’s a lot quicker, easier and more comfortable if you have a separate floor pump (AKA track pump) at home. Most track pumps come with a gauge, so that you can accurately determine the tyre’s pressure. They have a stable base, and most have a metal barrel good for longevity and pumping efficiency. The handle needs to be comfortable and wide enough that its ends don’t dig into your hands.

Long hose

It’s helpful to have a long hose on a pump, so that you can find somewhere stable to place the pump body without needing to move the bike. If you use a bike stand, a long hose helps access the valve while the bike is lifted off the ground, without having to fiddle around with the valve’s position.

Easy attachment

The connector from the pump to the valve needs to be easy to fit, without disturbing the core of a Presta valve, which can result in loss of air from the tyre. The connector should be compatible with Presta and Schrader valves, so that the pump can be used on mtb tyres too.

Gauge readability

A floor pump should have a gauge so that you can easily assess what pressure you have reached. Often this is at floor level, so it needs to be clearly graduated and large enough to ensure that you can read it — particularly if you have poor eyesight.

Verdict

None of these pumps falls flat on performance. They all get a road tyre up to pressure far quicker than does a mini-pump, and work with Schrader-valved mtb tyres. Each has a gauge, letting you set the pressure spot-on before you set out.