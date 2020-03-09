Machines for Freedom and Zwift celebrate International Women’s Day

Online training platform Zwift has partnered with clothing brand Machines for Freedom to celebrate International Women’s Day with a three week ride series and exclusive kit design.

The schedule of group rides and workouts – accessible for riders of all levels – began on March 8 and all sessions will be led by Machines for Freedom, Zwift’s employees, ambassadors and special guests.

New users who enrol will receive a 30-day free trial to Zwift, and all those taking part will be able to dress their avatar in a limited edition bee-themed Hive jersey.

The honeycomb pattern is said to be representative of the connections we make through the sport of cycling. There’s a “real life” jersey, water bottle and cap available on the LA based brand’s website, too.

Alongside the kit range, there’s also a chance to win one of five bundles, with women nominating inspirational friends via the hashtag #ZwiftxMachinesContest. The prize set includes a complete indoor training set up, entry to a gravel race and a year’s membership to Zwift.

“Supporting the incredible community of female athletes on Zwift is something we are proud to do,” says Eric Min, CEO and Co-Founder of Zwift. “There are so many inspirational athletes and community members that it is always a highlight to hear their stories and to host events or workouts that help grow our community of women.”

Alongside the Machines for Freedom rides, Zwift has produced a celebratory podcast – with Zwift’s own Kate Veronneau teaming up with Olympic gold medalists Dani Rowe and Kristin Armstrong.

The trio compare notes on their own experiences with teams, renumeration and coverage, discussing the way those elements have changed in the past few years and how they differ between counties. Broadening the topic outside of professional cycling, the three riders also explore themes such as cycling and motherhood and inequality of expectations in the working environment.