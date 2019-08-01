New from Brompton: city clothing collection

Brompton has today launched its first clothing range, with the emphasis, it says, on making city riding pleasurable, comfortable and hassle-free, and by doing so encouraging more people to consider active commuting. It’s worked with Endura to bring the range to market.

It says that you don’t need special clothes to ride in cities. But you do need to stay dry in the wet, cool in the heat and warm in the cold. Brompton says that its clothing is designed to achieve this, while still letting you look normal.

The initial range has six pieces and will be available from Brompton’s website as well as from the London Brompton Junction stores. Global release will be in September.

According to Kenny Kelly, Brompton’s Design & Development Manager, “We’d long asked ourselves the question of what makes the ultimate city apparel for the Brompton rider. Technical performance, weather protection and day/night visibility were no-brainers but the reality is that for most city dwellers your ride only takes up a small percentage of your day. By focusing on the real needs of city riders we’ve created a range that helps riders feel comfortable and look great both on and off the bike, and in doing so help change the way people experience cities.”

The six items available start with the London Waterproof Jacket (£150). It’s breathable, with fully taped seams, reflectives, lots of pockets and pit zips so you can let off steam.

The Barcelona Windproof Packable jacket (£80) is a lightweight packable which is windproof, water resistant and breathable. Again, you get reflectives for added safety.

Designed to be layered under a shell jacket or as an outer layer when it’s less cold, the New York Insulated Reversible Gilet (£90) is packable and has a bright side for added visibility.

Alongside the three main clothing pieces, Brompton also offers three accessory items.

The London Windproof Gloves (£40) include a windproof membrane, a silicone palm print for grip and touchscreen active fingers. Again there are reflective details. There are also the Barcelona Coolmax Socks (£12) and the New York Multitube (£20) neckwarmer.