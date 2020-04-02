Quarq drop prices across DZero power meters

Quarq, SRAM’s power meter division, has announced price drops across its highly regarded DZero DUB power meter platform.

The DZero power system uses the specific spider to base its power measurements from, to which you can then add differing crank arms and the chainrings of your choice.

We rated the latest 12 speed version so highly it ended up with the coveted 10/10 and a place in our Editor’s Choice awards 2019. Our tester noted: “the Quarq DZero power meter is a solid unit for those seeking easy, reliable and accurate numbers from a power meter.”

Plus points included the price (which is now lower for 10 and 11 speed users) and easy installation, as well as reliability. We really couldn’t find anything to list in the ‘cons’ column.

The Quarq DZero DUB spider must be paired with the Quarq DZero DUB crank arms and a SRAM DUB bottom bracket to provide you with the perfect power meter for your 10- or 11-speed groupset. You can use any standard 5-bolt chainring(s) – 1x or 2x.

If you’re not sure what the DUB part of the name means, it’s SRAM’s latest proprietary bottom bracket axle size. At 28.99mm it’s lighter than a 30mm diameter axle and at the same time far stiffer than SRAM’s 24mm GXP standard and even claimed to be stiffer than Shimano’s 22mm standard. It does of course mean that it only works with other DUB components.

If you want to use your existing Shimano four bolt chainrings there is a specific DFour DUB spider designed for Shimano’s R9100 chainrings. This again still needs to be paired with Quarq DZero DUB crank arms and a SRAM DUB bottom bracket.