Specialized tells owners to stop riding certain Sirrus models over safety concern

Specialized has issued a ‘stop ride’ notice, asking owners of certain Sirrus hybrid models to stop riding their bikes over a safety concern.

The notice refers to Sirrus models from 2019 and 2020, and only those that use a two-piece crankset, which the brand says ‘may not have been installed correctly’.

>> Struggling to get to the shops? Try 6 issues of Cycling Weekly magazine for just £6 delivered to your door <<

In a release on the Specialized website, Director of Quality Jon Goulet said that the incorrect installation of the cranks “could potentially affect the safety of [the] bike”.

Riders can visit an Authorized Specialized Retailer, or contact Specialized Rider Care if they’re unsure if they are affected.

Goulet added: “We are working urgently to finalize the fix to this issue and obtain the required government approvals. We’re all riders ourselves, so getting you back on your bike is an absolute priority for our team. We fully expect this to be a simple and quick fix.”

Stores with stock of the affected bikes have been asked to stop selling them until a fix has been found.

Affected models include the 2019 Sirrus Sport (incl. EQ and Step-Through versions) and Sirrus X Comp Carbon. The 2020 models affected are the Sirrus 3.0, Sirrus 4.0, Sirrus X 3.0, Sirrus X 4.0 and Sirrus X 5.0.

The issue affects bikes with a two-piece slotted crank. This has fixing bolts on each side, which clamp the left side crankarm to the crank spindle. Images below show the difference:

Commenting on the notice, Goulet added: “During this chaotic time in the world, the bike has been an outlet for so many of us. We are genuinely sorry to have to ask you [the owners] to pause. We are committed to making this right as fast as humanly possible. We will update you next week with next steps.”