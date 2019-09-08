Sunday Trading new bike special: bargains on top name brands

With end of season sales in full swing, now’s a great time to pick up your next bike. We’ve found some great deals on bikes from brands including Cannondale, Specialized, Giant, BMC and Wilier.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Cannondale SystemSix Carbon Ultegra was £3499.99 now from £2599.99

>>> Cannondale SystemSix review

Cannondale’s first aero road bike is the ride of the EF Education First pro team. Its slippery looks are backed up by top level handling. The Ultegra spec comes with Fulcrum Racing 400 DB wheels and a Cannondale HollowGram Si semi-compact chainset.

Buy now: Cannondale SystemSix Carbon Ultegra from Tredz from £2599.99

BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc Two was £9200 now £5900

>>> BMC Teammachine review

Ridden by Dimension Data, the BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc comes with BMC’s top level of integration, as well as disc brakes for assured stopping whatever the weather. This top spec bike comes with “old” SRAM Red eTap 11-speeed shifting , a semi-compact chainset and DT Swiss PRS 1400 Spline db 35 carbon wheels.

Buy now: BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc Two from Evans Cycles for £5900

Wilier Cento10 Pro Ultegra Di2 was £5299.99 now £3299.99

>>> Wilier Cento10 Air review

Another pro-level machine, the Wilier Cento 10 Pro uses a lightweight 60 tonne carbon frameset. This model is kitted out with a compact chainset and 11-30 cassette along with Miche wheels, so it’s ready to ride however hilly the terrain may become.

Buy now: Wilier Cento10 Pro Ultegra Di2 from Wiggle for £3299.99

Giant TCR Advanced SL 0 was £7999 now £5399

>>> Giant TCR range explained

With a Dura-Ace groupset, which includes Shimano’s Dura-Ace power meter, the TCR Advanced is every inch the race bike. That’s backed up by Giant’s own SLR-0 wheel system and Giant Gavia AC 0 tubeless ready tyres.

Plus Rutland Cycles is offering a further £300 off all orders over £2999, making the TCR Advanced SL 0 even more of a steal.

Buy now: Giant TCR Advanced SL 0 from Rutland Cycling for £5399

More great deals on bikes:

Specialized Tarmac Comp was £3150 now £2199.99

Cannondale Synapse Carbon Disc Tiagra was £1800 now £1195

Scott Foil 20 Disc was £3199 now £2239.99

Cube Attain GTC Race was £1599 now £1199

Ribble Endurance SL Ultegra was £1899 now £1599

Genesis Equilibrium Disc 10 was £1499.99 now £1099.99

Merlin PR7 Claris was £550 now £399.95

Giant Propel Advanced 2 was £1599 now £1399

BMC Timemachine Road 01 One was £11000 now £7000

Ridley Fenix A 105 Mix was £1189 now £799

Liv Avail SL 1 was £999 now £798.99

Ridley Liz C 105 Mix was £1729 now £1159

Specialized Allez Sport was £850 now £650

Vitus Substance Sora adventure road bike was £949.99 now £699.99

Scott Addict 20 was £1599 now £1249

Orange R9 RS was £4800 now £3500

Cannondale CAAD Optimo Tiagra was £899 now £699

Giant Trinity Advanced Pro 0 was £6249 now £3749.40