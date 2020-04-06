Tech of the Week: a titanium Ribble, aero helmets and…Fustle

Fustle, a new brand from Northern Ireland

It might have an odd sounding name but Fustle has launched and launched with a bang with one of the most progressive gravel bikes to date. Stemming from the brain of Alastair Beckett, a man with extensive experience of MTB design, the new Causeway GR1 is a bike designed to be fun and capable off-road. Back that up with a multitude of customisation options and Fustle might have hit the ground running.

New titanium for Ribble

Building on the success of the carbon Endurance range of bikes that have been firm favourites of riders, racers and journos all over, Ribble has introduced a completely redesigned titanium version for 2020. Mimicking the features that helped the Endurance garner popularity it’s exactly the sort of machine that you might require if you want a partner for all sorts of riding and also want it to last a lifetime.

Aero helmet shoot out

We took four of the top selling aero helmets and put them to the test in the velodrome to find out just which helmet is best for riders of differing body shapes. You can read all about our testing, methodology and the results of the tests in this fact packed feature. Plus full reviews of the helmets involved.

The ultimate guide to the bikes of Zwift

Zwift has rapidly taken over the world of indoor training and with the present situation it seems like it’s all any of us seem to be taking seriously. Ever wondered exactly which bikes and from which brands you can ride in Watopia and beyond? We’ve put together the complete list of bikes on offer, when and how you can get hold of them and what types of advantages each can bring you during your training.

The 10 must have home workshop tools

Got more time on your hands or simply have a family clamouring to get their bikes fixed in a hurry? Here’s a list of the ten Must Have types of tool that everyone should have in their home tool kit. Get these and you can pretty much complete most maintenance issues you might come across.

What shoes for wide feet?

There are a lot of riders out there that struggle to find cycling shoes comfortable enough to wear when you have wide feet. If you fall into this category we’ve gone through the main issues that wide footed riders struggle with, how to help with certain issues and put three of the best wide-foot cycling shoes to the test.

Still want more tech news? Here’s come of the other things we covered during the week.

SRAM launch new eTap MultiClics

Quarq drop power meter prices

Want to find the best home gym kit?

TrainerRoad launches group workouts with video chat

