Tech of the week: IceBike, British steel and gold wheels

IceBike highlights

UK Distributor Madison hosted it’s popular in-house show this week to highlight some of the key kit we’ll be seeing in shops over the coming year. Responsible for looking after some of the biggest names in cycling such as Shimano, Park Tools and Pearl Izumi, Madison had plenty on show. We put together a highlights feature to show you some of the exciting new kit we found during a day up in Milton Keynes.

Cooper’s celebratory steel

Cooper Bicycles, the cycling arm of Cooper Cars has got together with British steel experts wizards Spoon Customs to put together a limited edition, custom road bike. It celebrates the sixtieth anniversary of Cooper’s back to back Formula One title victories in 1960 and 1961 and as such has a unique heritage look whilst still remaining up-to-date and modern in terms of geometry and equipment.

MIPS flying high

It’s been a good week for the Swedish tech brand behind the now instantly recognisable MIPS helmet safety system. Recording a 39 percent increase in sales of its impact reducing inserts to manufacturers, it now claims to have 103 helmet brands using its technology. In total there are currently 583 different helmet models on sale throughout the world that use some form of MIPS.

Spengle gold wheels

Champions of the tri-spoke, Spengle has just launched its most ostentatious custom wheel option to date. The Spengle Gold is exactly that, a gold wheel. But this isn’t just a fancy gold paint, Spengle use 24 carat gold leaf to furnish the carbon monocoque wheels with a finish even Liberace would be happy with. Before you all rush out to place an order the Spengle Gold is a one-off wheelset but it is for sale if you get in quick. The price? A cool 10,000 Swiss Francs (around £7,899).

Specialized increase Mimic saddle range

Specialized are rolling out it’s well received Mimic padding technology onto more women’s saddles for 2020. Specialized has released two saddles with the Mimic technology it released in 2018, building the female design focused material into existing men’s models – the Romin and Phenom – whilst discontinuing the women’s specific Oura and Myth.

Zwift Haute Route Watopia

Some exciting information for the Zwift fans out there with the news that the on-line training and racing platform is rolling out its latest open-access stage race. Based around the popular Haute Route series of amateur stage races that take place around the globe, Haute Route Watopia will be a three day event and take in stages varying in length from 25-72km.

The best bikes for under £1500

We’ve been doing some compiling of our own and brought together a list of what we consider to be the best bikes for under £1500.

The £1000 category can be a real mixed bag since every manufacturer targets this highly popular price point. However, if you can stretch to £500 more you’ll move well clear of the entry-level category and into trickle-down territory.

That’s all for now, check back next week for another tech round-up