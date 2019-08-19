Tech of the week: TT vs road bike aero test, Canyon’s new e-bike and bikepacking explained

Just how much faster is a TT bike than a road bike?

Read more: How much faster is a time trial bike really?

That’s the question that Michelle asked the Boardman performance centre when she turned up TT bike and road bike in the hand, and the answer might surprise you – be sure to read the feature and check out the video.

Canyon’s Roadlite: ON

Read more: Canyon’s Roadlite: ON gives its hybrid bike range an electric kick

Canyon has announced an update to its Roadlite hybrid bike range, introducing three new models equipped with batteries and motors.

The new bikes use Fazua’s latest Evasion motor system that helps keep the weight down to 15kg and the battery can be removed, dropping it by a further 3kg. The system provides three different levels of support, guaranteeing a proper workout despite the motor.

Pricing starts at £2499 for the Roadlite 7.0, £3049 for the 8.0 an d 9.0 for the £3449.

What do you need to know about bikepacking?

Whatever your questions, we’ve got the answer to them in our extensive bikepacking guide.

In short, bikepacking involves carrying stripped back luggage and riding off road, often over multiple days. It’s a hot topic at the moment and has many benefits, not least the removal of traffic from your rides.

We cover what type of luggage you need, where to do it, what bike to use and much more. It’s a whole new world to submerge yourself in.

Komoot’s new maps

Read more: Komoot introduces improved mapping and greater Garmin integration

On the theme of adventures, Komoot, the mapping and navigational app, has released an update designed to make them that bit easier to navigate. It now has HD mapping and more sophisticated software for seeing routes and saving them in a smaller file size to take up less room on your phone.

The update also integrates the app with no less than forty Garmin devices, including watches and multiple Edge cycling computers.

Reviews this week:

