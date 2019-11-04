Tech of the week: Amazing 2020 Olympic track bike, plus sustainable kit and more

Incredible Lotus/Hope track bike revealed for the Olympic games

British Cycling revealed the new bike that the GB track stars are to ride at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020.

The incredible looking bike was designed by British brand Hope Technology and Lotus Engineering with input from a third engineering company Renishaw and is a nod to Chris Boardman’s gold medal winning 1992 Barcelona Olympics bike, the Lotus Type 108.

The new bike has had extensive testing and production around the UK to make it as lightweight and aerodynamic as possible. It was is due to be used for the first time in anger at the Track World Cup in Minsk, Belarus this past weekend.

Gore collaborate with Romance on new Shakedry jacket

Until recently, Gore’s Shakedry jackets had only been available in dark colours. But new digital printing techniques and high-tech ink now means that it is possible to print in a broad spectrum of colour.

To celebrate, Gore has partnered with Romance – a company well known for its creative collaborations – to create a limited run of 200 Shakedry jackets in a new beautiful design.

Trek-Segafredo unveil ec0-friendly recycled Santini kit for 2020

While the design may not have changed for 2020, Santini and Trek-Segafredo have approached their team kit with a new sustainable eye.

The clothing is to be made from two sustainable fabrics – one made using yarn recycled from materials discarded in the environment and the other from yarn that doesn’t use any polluting chemicals – to reduce the consumption of natural resources and non-renewable power.

The kit was launched by Lizzie Deignan, who said “I think the team kit is excellent again for 2020. I like the fact that they haven’t changed it too much because I think our 2019 kit was striking and popular”.

