Tech of the week: Thomas’s Dogma F12 and Canyon’s 6kg Ultimate

Geraint Thomas’s Dogma F12 and Julian Alaphilippe’s S-Works Tarmac

It may be an F12 instead of an F10 and have had a respray, but Geraint Thomas’s Pinarello Dogma still looks pretty nice. We’ve had a video overview of his machine, complete with dragon detailing.

With Julian Alaphilippe taking the Tour de France’s yellow jersey last week, we also had a look at his Specialized S-Works Tarmac, with its Wolf Pack logo and detailing.

We’ve had a run-down of Tour de France trivia to amaze your friends with – including that the fastest ever Tour was ridden by one Lance Armstrong and the slowest by Firmin Lambot.

On the subject of performance enhancement, we’ve also reported the UCI’s latest clamp-down on cheating at the Tour. It’s hunting down excessively high socks. And with Tour hero Eddy Merckx very much in the news, we’ve told you how he and his team used to train.

Canyon has announced its latest bike, the Ultimate CF Evo Disc, with a claimed weight below 6kg. To achieve that, it’s redesigned the carbon lay-up, employing an advanced mix to deliver a frame weight of just 641g and a fork weighing 285g. The £9099 build includes 1283g DT Swiss wheels, a SRAM Red eTap AXS groupset and a super-lightweight cockpit.

Another Lightweight choice comes from Team Ineos. They’re swapping their usual Shimano Dura-Ace wheels for 935g Lightweight Meilenstein Obermayer tubs now that the Tour de France has hit the hills.

A new BMC gravel bike and a new e-bike

BMC launched its first gravel bike last week, the URS – with URS standing for UnReStricted. It uses the seatstay suspension system also seen in its Alpenchallenge AMP Road e-bike and has a slack geometry that BMC says has been designed to cater for the needs of a range of gravel riding styles.

In e-bike news, we’ve had the new Cowboy electric bike. It’s already a hit in Belgium and it’s coming to the UK later this year. And we’ve reported two studies indicating that e-bikes trump electric cars in the battle against climate change and congestion.

Also last week we had deals on cycling kit from Amazon and from Evans Cycles.