Wildoo now offers small run custom cycling accessories

Company invests in digital printing to offer increased flexibility

Wildoo makes small cycling accessories like its RidePac water resistant wallets and VeloPac musettes. These come in standard lines, many of which have interesting graphics.

Wildoo has now invested in its own digital colour printing equipment to allow it to offer smaller runs and quicker turn-around on its custom lines.

So you can now get custom design 100% cotton musette bags in single colour or full colour with a minimum order quantity of five items. Alongside its musettes, Wildoo offers six pack bottle carrier bags with custom overprint on black. Again, minimum order is five items.

If you want the brand’s premium waterproof fabric musette, made of durable heavy duty tarp fabric, Wildoo prints the material before making up the musette. This means that turn-around increases to 7 to 8 week and the minimum order to 25 pieces. There’s a lighter weight water resistant version too, with a standard zip, which brings the price down a bit.

Wildoo also offers the option to order the waterproof RidePac as a custom item. Again, it’s printed before make-up, with a lead time of around 8 weeks and a 25 piece minimum order.

The PhonePac Original and the slightly larger PhonePac2 can be custom printed too. They are heavy duty ziplocked plastic sleeves for a phone and other valuables and less bulky than the VeloPac. Wildoo quotes a lead time of 4 to 5 weeks and a 100 piece minimum order.

Wildoo items are available via VeloPac.cc.

Other items Wildoo sells include bottles, hand wipes, mini-jerseys and a cap.