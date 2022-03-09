Public prosecutor's office opens judicial investigation into Astana Qazaqstan's license holder
Abacanto SA has held the WorldTour team's license since 2010, but is being charged with violations of the Luxembourg criminal code
The public prosecutor's office in Luxembourg has opened a judicial investigation into Astana Qazaqstan's license holder and paying agent, Abacanto SA,
Kazakhstan newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda is reporting that Abacanto SA is being charged with violations under article 140 of the Luxembourg criminal code, which includes: "the forgery of documents, misuse of corporate assets, breach of trust, money laundering, and fraud". The charge relates to "unidentified persons" at the company.
Abacanto SA has held the license of Astana Qazaqstan since 2010, but a civil case against the paying agent opened in January 2021, with the company's Luxembourg office raided and documents seized as part of the investigation process.
A statement issued by the Luxembourg Judicial Administration spokesperson Henri Eippers to VeloNewsand WielerFlits confirmed the judicial investigation into Abacanto SA.
Eippers said: "The public prosecutor's office in Luxembourg confirms that a judicial investigation has been opened following a complaint with civil action lodged for facts that were allegedly committed within the framework of the Luxembourg company Abacanto SA and are likely to constitute offences.
"In view of the ongoing investigation, the public prosecutor's office does not intend to provide any further information on this case."
Several witnesses involved in the case are currently being heard by the Luxembourg district court, which will try to ascertain the offences and involvement of certain individuals.
Komsomolskaya Pravda is reporting that Astana Qazaqstan's general manager Alexander Vinokourov is a suspect in the trial, with VeloNews also reporting that a letter sent from the Service de Police Judiciare on July 8 2021 states that: “For reasons of secrecy of investigation we cannot tell you all of the steps that we will be taking but some of these steps include the hearing of persons likely to be involved in the said infringement, including among others Mr Vinokourov Alexander.”
However, Vinokourov told VeloNewson Wednesday that he the team wasn't aware of the investigation, and has distanced himself from the situation.
He said: “Apparently, we are talking about some kind of legal procedure that was initiated a year ago, when another person was the managing director of Abacanto S.A., while I performed purely sports functions until the summer of 2021. Officially, after a break, I returned to work with the team in January 2022, so it’s difficult for me to comment something on this issue.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hi, I'm a Trainee News Writer at Cycling Weekly.
I have worked for Future across its various sports titles since December 2020, writing news for Cycling Weekly, FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture. I am currently studying for a NCTJ qualification alongside my role as Trainee News Writer at the company.
Prior to joining Future I attended Cardiff University, earning a degree in Journalism & Communications.
-
-
Jake Stewart's 2022 season on hold after intestinal problems
British sprinter does not know when he will be back in action
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Former Team Sky rider Sergio Henao announces retirement
Qhubeka-NextHash folding left the Colombian without a WorldTour contract for 2022, and he will now retire from professional cycling
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Vincenzo Nibali will not ride Paris-Roubaix in order to focus on the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France
Italian says it would have been "really cool" to ride all five monuments but it wasn't "possible"
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Astana release new rap video starring Vincenzo Nibali and Alexander Vinokourov
Kazakh team have history of strange social media posts, but this one is quite something
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Which WorldTour team has the best kit for 2022? We take a look through the wardrobe
Now almost all the kits are out, here are our measured ratings of racing kit ahead of the 2022 season
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Vincenzo Nibali to tackle Paris-Roubaix for first time in 2022
Italian is down to race all five monuments in 2022 for Astana-Qazaqstan
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'I have been portrayed as a person that I am not': Gianni Moscon looks to a fresh start with Astana in 2022
The Italian can see himself competing in all five of the Monument Classics in the future
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Vincenzo Nibali returns to Astana for the 2022 season
The 'Shark of Messina' returns to the Kazakhstani team after five seasons away
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Aleksandr Vinokourov fired by Astana-Premier Tech on eve of Tour de France
The founding member of the team has been ousted, reportedly for ‘personal reasons’
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Aleksandr Vlasov to aim for Grand Tour podium as Astana try to stop departure to Ineos
Ineos Grenadiers are circling the young Russian who has one year left on his contract with the Kazakh team
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published