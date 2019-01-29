Berlin Six Day: Wim Stroetinga and Robbe Ghys take the lead on day five to set up thrilling final night

The chase for the overall classification still rages with just one day of racing left

The penultimate night of racing at Six Day Berlin was a tumultuous affair as the battle for the general classification continues.

Wim Stroetinga and Robbe Ghys have taken control of the leaderboard after the penultimate night, having taken a Madison victory on Monday (January 28).

The Dutch-Belgian pairing edged out Wojciech Pszczolarski and Daniel Staniszewski to knock the Polish duo off the top spot.

Pszczolarski and Staniszewski did take victory in the team elimination to keep them within reach heading into the final night of racing.

Nick Stöpler and Maikel Zijlaard took the 60-lap derny, with home favourites Roger Kluge and Theo Reinhardt winning the 500m Madison time trial.

Fellow Germans Andreas Grad and Andres Müller also took a win in the Madison.

Stroetinga and Ghys lead the competition on 372 points, with Kluge and Reinhardt chasing behind, one lap down and on 358 points.

Marc Hester and Jesper Mørkøv are in third, also a lap down but just one point behind Kluge and Reinhardt.

The sprint competition is all but wrapped up, with Maxmilian Levy leading the contest by a significant margin.

Levy currently sits on 198 points, ahead of Russians Denis Dmitriev on 161 and Shane Perkins on 137.

Dmitriev took the 250m flying time trial on the night and the sprint finals, Levy taking victory in the keirin final.

The Six Day series has been a welcome addition to the track season, mixing high-speed racing with a party atmosphere.

Events are held in velodromes across the world including London, Berlin, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Manchester, and Brisbane.

The next event is in Copenhagen on January 31.

