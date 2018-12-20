British women’s circuit racing to be held as national series for the first time

A new men's three-day stage race on the Isle of Man will also be introduced

British Cycling will hold a domestic women’s circuit racing series for the first time in 2019.

The three-race calendar was announced by the national cycling governing body on Wednesday, alongside six race dates for the men.

In 2018, women had one series made up of both circuit and road races, whilst men had two separate competitions.

Now, both the men’s and women’s National Circuit Series will see the best British talent compete over a number of criterium rounds to win as individuals and teams after the final race.

As well as announcing the dates for the Circuit Series, British Cycling has unveiled the events that will make up the National Road Race Series, and the National Championship dates and locations across both disciplines.

Announcing the Road Race Series, British Cycling confirmed there will be a new men’s three-day race held on the Isle of Man next year.

British Cycling commercial director Jonathan Rigby said: “The calendars for both series will provide challenging, enjoyable racing for riders, and fantastic venues for cycling fans to follow the action.

“Progression of the series is an on-going process and, thanks to effective collaboration with teams, hosts and organisers, there are some positive steps: new race routes such as those in Leicester, Bristol and the South East, a town centre finish for the Tour of the Reservoir, and what promises to be a thrilling addition to the men’s series – a three-day stage race in the Isle of Man.”

The 10-race men’s series will see the team and individual series champions crowned at the Leicester Cycle Classic on August 25, while women’s titles will be handed out after the eighth race at the Rydedale Grasscrete Grand Prix on August 18.

The women’s series and new three-day men’s race will be welcome additions on the domestic scene, which has be ailing in recent years.

Some have branded the British cycling “the worst it’s ever been” after the closure of a number of teams.

The boss of the M2 Sports marketing agency, Steve Fry, proposed drastic changes to bolster the homegrown scene, including budget caps for teams, creating a coherent race calendar and teams doing more to prove their worth to sponsors.

Full dates for the HSBS UK National Circuit Series

Women’s

Round 1: Bristol Grand Prix – Saturday 16 June, 2019

Round 2: Otley Grand Prix – Wednesday 3 July, 2019

Round 3: Barnsley Town Centre Races – Friday 19 July, 2019

Men’s

Round 1: Otley Grand Prix – Wednesday 3 July, 2019

Round 2: The Wales Open Criterium – Friday 5 July, 2019

Round 3: Venue TBC – Wednesday 10 July, 2019

Round 4: Colne Grand Prix – Tuesday 16 July, 2019

Round 5: Barnsley Town Centre Races – Friday 19 July, 2019

Round 6: Sheffield Grand Prix – Wednesday 24 July, 2019

HSBC UK National Circuit Championships (men’s and women’s)

Rochester – Sunday 21 July, 2019

HSBC UK National Road Series

Women’s

Round one – East Cleveland Klondike Ladies’ Grand Prix – Sunday April 14, 2019

Round two – Chestnut Homes Lincoln Grand Prix – Sunday May 12, 2019

Round three – CiCLE Classic – Sunday June 9, 2019

Round four – The Alexandra Tour of the Reservoir – Saturday June 22 – Sunday June 23, 2019

Round five – Curlew Cup – Sunday July 7, 2019

Round six – Stockton Grand Prix – Sunday July 14, 2019

Round seven – South Coast Classic – Saturday July 27, 2019

Round eight – The Ryedale Grasscrete Grand Prix – Sunday August 18, 2019

Men’s

Round one – East Cleveland Klondike Men’s Grand Prix – Sunday April 14, 2019

Round two – Chestnut Homes Lincoln Grand Prix – Sunday May 12, 2019

Round three – Bristol Grand Prix – Sunday June 16, 2019

Round four – Tour of the Reservoir – Saturday June 22 – Sunday June 23, 2019

Round five – Beaumont Trophy – Sunday July 7, 2019

Round six – Stockton Grand Prix – Sunday July 14, 2019

Round seven – South Coast Classic – Sunday July 28, 2019

Round eight – Isle of Man – Friday August 2 – Sunday August 4, 2019

Round nine – The Ryedale Grasscrete Grand Prix – Sunday August 18, 2019

Round ten – Leicester Castle Classic – Sunday August 25, 2019

HSBC UK National Road Championships (men’s and women’s)

Norfolk – Thursday June 27 – Sunday June 30, 2019