CCC Team unveil new kit for debut WorldTour season

Polish team brings trademark orange to the WorldTour after taking over from BMC

CCC Team have revealed their maiden WorldTour kit, with the Polish title sponsor bringing in its trademark orange from its Continental team.

The new kit, while featuring orange, is perhaps less garish than the old CCC Sprandi Polkowice kits, and features a fade from orange to black from the jersey to the shorts, similar to the new Sunweb kit.

Many of the riders will probably be relieved to find the kit featuring all black shorts rather than bright orange side panels used in previous seasons. The orange will be present in other part of the kit though, with orange socks and orange helmets provided by the team.

CCC have taken over a couple of sponsors from Sunweb, with Giant the most notable as it leaves it’s long-term team to provide CCC with bikes and helmets. Former Sunweb kit supplier Exteondo is now with the Polish team too. Oakley provides sunglasses to the team as it did with BMC Racing Team last season.

The merger of CCC effectively saved the team after general Jim Ochowicz struggled to find a new sponsor to take over the team. Ochowicz said he was pleased to finally reveal the new kit for the team and is eager to get started with the new season.

“We are excited to finally reveal the Etxeondo kit that our riders will be racing in next year with Polish shoe and bag manufacturer CCC as our title sponsor,” he said.

“The orange and black design represents our new team identity and gives us a fresh look while, the quality of Etxeondo’s apparel will give our riders a technical edge and allow them to continue to race at the highest possible level. We are looking forward to the start of the 2019 season and debuting our new colours.”

The team had to let a number of big names go while they searched for a new title sponsor, most notably Richie Porte, who joins Trek-Segafredo. However CCC were able to keep hold of Greg Van Avermaet, who is likely to carry the flag for the team through the Classics and the Tour de France.