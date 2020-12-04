Eight riders who could take the WorldTour by storm in 2021

While there are several teams that have struggled to keep going with some disappearing all together, meaning some WorldTour riders are having to drop down, some young talents are making the step move up as well.

The 2020 season had several young riders hitting the WorldTour with a bang with some of them winning the biggest races on the calendar, but who will be the stars of next year?

Here are eight riders who are joining the WorldTour for the 2021 season:

Kevin Vermaerke – Hagens Berman Axeon to Team DSM

One of the most promising talents coming out of the USA, 20-year-old Californian Kevin Vermaerke becomes yet another young rider joining the WorldTour from Hagens Berman Axeon and joins the likes of Giro d’Italia 2020 stars Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers), João Almeida (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) and Rubén Guerreiro (EF Pro Cycling).

Vermaerke’s strength is in the short climbs and will be a vital support for the likes of Marc Hirschi in races like Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the other Ardennes Classics.

Tom Pidcock – Trinity Racing to Ineos Grenadiers

We nearly all know about Tom Pidcock by now – the British cyclocross champion will finish his CX season before joining the British WorldTour powerhouse team and focusing on the spring Classics.

The Brit had a very successful year even with the rescheduling of racing, with him taking the overall title of the Giro d’Italia under 23 race as well as taking part in the elite men’s European Championship road race.

Andreas Kron – Riwal-Securitas to Lotto-Soudal

Andreas Kron burst onto the scene very early on in the 2020 season for Riwal at the Saudi Tour where he won the best young rider jersey.

He also wore the best climber jersey briefly at the Tour de l’Ain before losing it eventually to Lilian Calmejane (Total Direct Energie).

Kron will be an exciting rider to watch and it’s only a matter of time before he gets that big win, maybe in a Classic or perhaps a Grand Tour debut.

Andreas Leknessund – Uno-X Pro Cycling Team to Team DSM

The two-time Norwegian national time trial champion and U23 European champion finally is making the step from the ProTeam ranks to the WorldTour where he is another top young star joining Team DSM.

He has shown he isn’t just a time triallist, as he has performed on climbs and in one day races, also in the Tour of Slovakia where he came fourth and Lillehammer GP win.

Megan Jastrab – Rally Cycling Women to Team DSM

After winning the world junior title in Harrogate in 2019 Megan Jastrab joined Rally Cycling women as a trainee, but she will be stepping up to the WorldTour for 2021 at Team DSM.

Much like in the men’s team, DSM are signing some of the best young talent coming through in the women’s scene. A very exciting rider, she is expected to put in some great performances as one of the many fresh talents coming out of the US.

Teniel Campbell – Valcar-Travel and Service to Mitchelton-Scott

One of the most exciting riders who is joining the WorldTour, as she joins up with the Aussie team of Mitchelton-Scott as they revamp after Annemiek van Vleuten leaves to join Movistar for 2021.

Campbell is flying the flag for Trinidad and Tobago in the WorldTour and this strong rider with a fast finish will be looking at the usual select bunch sprints but also hopes to maybe look at attempts at general classifications in the future.

Chloé Dygert – Sho-Air – Twenty20 to Canyon-SRAM

This transfer turned a lot of heads, not all for the right reasons and has raised problems for one of the main sponsors of Canyon-SRAM, Rapha, who don’t think the former world time trial champion’s apology for liking transphobic tweets and tweets by Donald Trump was good enough.

Dygert, who is 23, has immense talent but her political views have meant that she has created a lot of controversy. She is sure to put in some performances on the road.

Chloe Hosking – Rally Cycling Women to Trek-Segafredo

While Chloe Hosking has ridden for some of the best teams in the world has over 30 career wins, she has never ridden for a Women’s WorldTour team, as they are a relatively new introduction to the cycling world. .

Hosking will be joining Trek-Segafredo, the team that won the UCI team rankings, adding to the squad’s already strong roster including Elisa Longo-Borghini, Lizzie Deignan and Ellen van Dijk.