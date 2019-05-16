Former Team Sky rider Jon Dibben joins Madison-Genesis

Former Team Sky rider Jon Dibben has found a new team after leaving the WorldTour without a contract at the end of last season.

The 2016 track world champion has signed with British continental outfit Madison-Genesis mid-season, after spending the start of 2019 racing in six-day events.

Dibben was one of many British riders left without a ride at the end of last season during a particularly rough transfer period.

Madison-Genesis have signed the 25-year-old as they part ways with British national champion Connor Swift, who has moved to Arkéa-Samsic to ride in support of German sprinter André Greipel.

Team manager roger Hammond said: “The difficult transfer market has given us the opportunity to secure Jon – a rider with WorldTour winning ability.

“That experience is invaluable and is something that the rest of the team can really benefit from.

“We’ve had Connor move on and that has opened up a gap for someone with that similar kind of ability to step into the team – someone who is quick at the end of races and has the ability to finish races off.”

Dibben joined Team Sky in 2017 after riding for Team Wiggins for two seasons.

His career highlights include winning the points race world championship in 2016, and a time trial victory at the Tour of California in 2017.

The Southampton-born rider said: “I’m really grateful to Roger for bringing me in and I’m excited to get back racing.

“It’s probably the most solid team from a UK-perspective for the whole package.

“With Roger there and the history, it’s a good team to come into and continue to progress.”

Madison are currently focusing on the Tour Series and working to qualify for the Tour of Britain later this year.