LIVE: Giro d’Italia 2019 final time trial

The Giro d’Italia 2019 concludes on Sunday with a 17km time trial in Verona. Richard Carapaz (Movistar) looks set to hold on and take his maiden Grand Tour victory, with Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) at 1-54 down.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) will aim to jump back on to the podium, using his time trial prowess to displace Mikel Landa (Movistar) who currently sits in third, while TT specialists like Jos van Emden (Jumbo-Visma) and Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Soudal) and will aim to take a stage win after surviving the mountains.