Greg Van Avermaet suffers vertebra fracture and collapsed lung in Liège-Bastogne-Liège crash

Greg Van Avermaet suffered multiple fractures and a collapsed lung in his Liège-Bastogne-Liège crash.

The Belgian rider came down with just under 100km to go in the Monument, having collided with a traffic island that wasn’t being guarded by a steward, television moto cameras arriving in time to see the Olympic champion lying crumped in a heap on the road.

Having been taking to hospital in Liège, medical staff confirmed Van Avermaet had suffered a number of serious injuries, including three fractured ribs, a fracture to his vertebra, a collapsed lung, and a torn ligament.

“X-rays performed at the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire du Sart-Tilman in Liège revealed that Greg sustained an acromioclavicular joint separation as well as three fractured ribs, a small pneumothorax, and a small fracture of the first thoracic vertebra transverse process. Fortunately, he suffered no concussion,” CCC’s statement on their rider’s condition read.

Unfortunately, these injuries mean Van Avermaet’s season is likely over, meaning he will miss his usual season highlights of Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders. Although, CCC are holding on to hope he may recover in time to wear their orange kit a final time before the team folds at the end of the year.

“These injuries more than likely mean the end of Greg’s season, however, alongside CCC Team’s Chief Medical Officer, Max Testa, we will monitor his recovery and make any decisions accordingly in the coming days and weeks,” CCC said.

Van Avermaet will be moving to Ag2r Citroën in 2021, the 35-year-old signing a three-year deal with the French team. CCC team-mates Michael Schär and Gijs Van Hoecke are also making the same move, as is Deceuninck – Quick-Step’s Bob Jungels, the WorldTour outfit looking to become a Classics powerhouse, already possessing the talents of Oliver Naesen, who is committed to the team until 2023.