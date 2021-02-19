How to watch the UAE Tour 2021: Watch the WorldTour stage race featuring Chris Froome and Mathieu van der Poel

The first WorldTour race of the years kicks off in the Middle East with the UAE Tour. After the cancellation of the Tour Down Under, this is the first chance to see a full smorgasbord of top-level talent in the peloton in 2021 – here’s how you can live stream the 2021 UAE Tour.

Starting on Sunday (February 21) the seven-stage race will feature a host of star names, including Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), reigning champion Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) as well as the sprinting talents of Sam Bennett (Deceuninck – Quick-Step), Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) and Elia Viviani (Cofidis). Meanwhile, Chris Froome will also be making his debut for Israel Start-Up Nation.

The race is used by most as a respite from the European winter and a chance to get some racing in the legs before the spring Classics.

Here’s how you can watch the racing in your country:

How to watch the UAE Tour 2021 in the UK

Good news for British racing fans as you will be able to watch the racing on the regular cycling broadcasters.

Both Eurosport and GCN will be showing the racing action, airing live coverage on Eurosport and through the new GCN+ package.

To gain access to Eurosport coverage you can subscribe to the Eurosport Player app for £39.99 a year or £6.99 per month.

Access to the GCN+ costs £39.99 a year, with a special launch offer of £19.99 for the year currently available.

Not at home for the UAE Tour 2021? No worries – just download and install a VPN and choose your location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

You may find access to your favourite home broadcaster is restricted by location. Luckily there is a way you can keep watching anyway – downloading and installing a VPN, which allows you to trick your computer into thinking it’s back at home. This allows you to find your native broadcaster coverage without having to resort to an illegal stream, as long as you stick to the terms and conditions set out by the broadcaster.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

Try out ExpressVPN for its speed, security and simplicity to use. We also like that it’s compatible with so many devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc).

There are other great options out there of course, but Express VPN gives you the added benefit of a 30-day money-back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.

How to watch the UAE Tour 2021 in the US, Canada and Australia

Luckily for racing fans in North America and in Australia, the UAE Tour is being shown on both Flobikes and GCN+, so you can live stream the action from the US, Canada and Australia.

How to live stream the UAE Tour 2021 in Italy and Belgium

To catch all the action from Italy, the UAE Tour will be shown on Rai Sport, while Belgian cycling fans can watch the racing on Sporza.