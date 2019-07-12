Lizzy Banks takes first professional victory after late solo attack on stage eight of the Giro Rosa 2019

Lizzy Banks (Bigla) launched a late solo attack to snatch victory on stage eight of the Giro Rosa 2019.

The Brit attacked from a breakaway group of 10 riders with 10km remaining, building up a gap of more than 20 seconds as she stormed towards the finish line to take the stage win.

There was no change at the top of the general classification as Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) finished in the peloton, three minutes down on Banks.

Full results and race report to follow…

Results

Giro Rosa 2019, stage eight: Vittorio Veneto to Maniago – (133.3km)

1. Lizzy Banks (GBr) Bigla

2. Leah Thomas (GBr) Bigla

3. Soraya Paladin (Ita) Alé Cipollini

4. Małgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar

5. Sofie de Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg

General classification after stage eight

1. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott,

2. Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels-Dolmans at 4-08

3. Kasia Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM at 4-23

4. Lucinda Brand (Ned) Sunweb at 5-26

5. Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott at 5-30

6. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo at 5-43

7. Katie Hall (USA) at Boels-Dolmans at 6-20

8. Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv at 6-39

9. Juliette Labous (Fra) Sunweb at 6-39

10. Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor at 6.46

