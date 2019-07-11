Marianne Vos takes third Giro Rosa 2019 win with escape group sprint

Marinne Vos won the seventh stage of the Giro Rosa, sprinting from an escape group of six to take her third win of the 2019 race.

World champion Anna van der Breggen took the second step, with Italian Elisa Longo Borghini in third.

The group of six breakaway riders contained race leader Annemiek van Vleuten, who maintains her general classification lead.

The 129.3 kilometre race from Cornedo Vicentino to Fara Vicentino featured three climbs, with a summit finish to complete the trio.

The opening 100km featured multiple attacks, with riders gaining handy margins over the bunch, but none stuck.

Just before the base of the final ascent, Sunweb’s Leah Kirchmann tried her luck, and was able to collect 55 seconds of buffer between herself and the peloton.

However, Kirchmann was brought back in the final kilometres – and it was the counterattack which followed that proved to be the pivotal moment of the day.

A group of six saw their opportunity, and stayed away – with Vos possessing the most convincing kick with which to launch herself at the line.

More to follow

Catch up on the race so far:

Results

Giro Rosa, stage seven: Cornedo Vicentino to Fara Vicentino (128.3km)

1 Marianne Vos (CCC – Liv)

2 Anna van der Breggen (Boels – Dolmans)

3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo)

4 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott)

5 Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg)

6 Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini)

7 Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon SRAM)

8 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC – Liv)

General classification after stage six