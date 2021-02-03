Quinn Simmons to make Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix debut following suspension

The junior world champion Quinn Simmons has had his race calendar announced and it will include debuts at Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders, among many other big races now that he has finished his suspension.

Simmons (Trek-Segafredo), 19 years old, was suspended last season after online statements that his team described in a statement as “divisive, incendiary, and detrimental.”

Trek-Segafredo have said that they will try and educate Simmons in the future.

The incident happened in late September last year when journalist José Been condemned the then US president Donald Trump and urged social media users to unfollow her if they support Trump.

Simmons responded to the tweet saying “bye” with a black waving hand emoji. There was significant backlash from cycling fans against Simmons and his team with Trek saying they were “taking this very seriously” before later announcing the suspension.

The American will start his 2021 season at the Royal Bernard Drôme Classic on February 27 followed by the Faun-Ardèche Classic the next day.

He then takes on his first big race of the year with a place on the Trek team for Strade Bianche, he will stay in Italy for Tirreno-Adriatico and then Milan-San Remo before heading to the low countries and the northern Classics.

E3 Saxo Bank Classic is down first followed by Ghent-Wevelgem then the two Monuments, the Tour of Flanders and the ‘hell of the north’, Paris Roubaix with Amstel Gold Race to end his first block of racing.

Simmons’ team-mate, Jasper Stuyven, said in a VeloNews piece: “Quinn is a really young teenager who is trying to find his way in the WorldTour.

“It’s been a difficult year for him,” said Stuyven. “He is capable is doing both cobbles and Ardennes, so it’s up to him where he wants to go. With the engine he has, and the motivation and confidence he has are impressive. He can become a very good rider.”

His first season as pro rider saw him put in several top performances working in the service of his leaders, such as Mads Pedersen and Stuyven.

But he did get his own chances having already shown his potential with a sixth place at the GP Plouay and second overall at the Tour of Hungary behind native winner Attila Valter (then CCC Team).