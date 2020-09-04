Simon Yates eyeing Tirreno-Adriatico victory en route to Giro d’Italia

Simon Yates is going to be taking to the start line at Tirreno-Adriatico for the first time in his career.

He will be hoping to go one better than his brother, Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), at the race after he lost the overall by one second last year to Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma).

Roglič and Adam Yates are racing for yellow at the Tour de France this year, with Adam wearing yellow.

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), in the meantime, has his focus firmly set on pink in October. His season target is to win the overall at the Giro d’Italia and Tirreno-Adriatico is an ideal warm-up race.

In a Mitchelton-Scott press release, Yates said: “I’m looking forward to the race and excited to be there for the first time. Normally I would race Paris-Nice while Adam (Yates) would be here in Tirenno as we split responsibilities.

“Looking onwards to the Giro, my condition is always improving and I’m looking forward to get stuck into this race as it’s an important hit out.

“On a side note, I am excited to have a go to try and get that unique trident trophy.”

This will be a good test for the man from Bury with some very tricky days, including a few stages that will test the climbing legs as well as a 10km individual time trial on the final stage.

It’s very important that Yates performs well in the ITTs as he will have to ride three at this year’s Giro against some traditionally stronger riders against the clock, with Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) set to start in October.

Those same riders are riding Tirreno, along with other GC men for the Italian Grand Tour, so it will be a good test.

Sports director at Mitchelton-Scott, Gene Bates said: “We are going in pretty pointed; Simon will be the leader and we will be going after stage results first and foremost and obviously that has a knock-on effect for the GC.

“With the TTT being replaced by another sprint stage this year, it really comes down to the Queen mountain stage on stage five and the final individual time trial. Those will probably be the biggest factors in the overall battle.

“It will be a good loading event pre-Giro d’Italia and everyone is really one their roles and responsibilities.”