The Women’s Tour 2018: everything you need to know

Race will start in Framlingham, Suffolk and a finish in Colwyn Bay, Wales.

The international women’s peloton comes to the UK in June for the fifth edition of the Ovo Energy Women’s Tour.

The 2018 race will take place from June 13-17 and it was announced in March that it will share parity with the men’s Tour of Britain with a huge boost in the prize pot – from €35,000 (£31,000) to €90,000 (£80,000).

The race was awarded UCI Women’s WorldTour status in 2016, meaning that it is part of the top-level series of international races. All of the top women’s teams will therefore take part.

Women’s Tour 2018 route and where to watch

The race typically draws in large crowds – riders routinely comment on the impressive number of spectators that line the route, more so than other UCI Women’s WorldTour events overseas.

The result is a fantastic atmosphere that we know the riders appreciate just as much as the fans do.

The route has been announced – with a Suffolk start, and a finish in Colwyn Bay, Wales.

Stage one – Weds June 13 Framlingham to Southwold 130km Stage two – Thurs June 14 Rushden to Daventry 145km Stage three – Fri June 15 Atherstone to Royal Leamington Spa 151km Stage four – Sat Jun 16 Evesham to Worcester 130km Stage five – Sun June 17 Dolgellau to Colwyn Bay 122km

Stage one: Framlingham to Southwold – 130km

Having skipped the Suffolk stage in 2017, the race returns to an area which has played host to every other edition since its inaugural year – and we’re expecting a sprint finish stage. There’s only one classified climb, in Christchurch Park, before the peloton loops back through the start for the second of two intermediate sprints.

The Suffolk lanes will lead the riders out to the coast, for a fast finish with a downhill approach.

Stage two: Rushden to Daventry – 145km

With twice as much climbing as stage one, this undulating course packs most of the tough stuff into the final 40km.

The route skirts Milton Keynes, before heading to the first of three classified climbs, which is just 1km long. Newnham Hill – covered twice in the final circuit around Daventry – is likely to be more impactful, with the second ascent taking place just 2.5km from the finish, followed by a narrow descent.

Stage three: Atherstone to Royal Lemmington Spa – 151km

The longest stage of the race, this will be another undulating day. There’s two classified climbs, within 12km of each other, and featuring ramps approaching 20 per cent. Following the tip of Burton Dassett, there’s 26km to the finish line in Leamington – and it remains to be seen if the sprinters will be close enough the front of the race to contest this one or not.

Stage four: Eversham to Worcester – 130km

The third in a trio of undulating stages, this area is new ground for the race which hasn’t visited Worcester before.

From the start in Eversham, the route loops west, then south before heading up the Cotswold Escarpment to Snowshill – which is two miles long, with an average gradient of five per cent. A break is possible, but following the climb, there’s still 90km to go. With more climbing to come, an escapee group would have to work hard not to be caught before the finish.

Stage five: Dolgellau to Colwyn Bay – 122km

The Queen stage has been saved until last, with this hilly 122km being the first mountainous day in the race’s history. Winding through the Snowdonia National Park, there’s two categorised climbs – Bwlch-y-maen and Nant Gwyant. There’s still quite a way to go after the second descent, so an all-rounder could shine.

Women’s Tour 2018 live TV

ITV4 will screen highlights from every stage of the race, you can tune in at the following times:

Stage one, Wednesday June 13, 9pm

Stage two, Thursday June 14, 8pm

Stage three, Friday June 14, 8pm

Stage four: Saturday June 16, 8pm

Stage five: Sunday June 17, 9pm

The broadcast will be presented by Rebecca Charlton, alongside a selection of guests.

Women’s Tour 2018 jerseys

The star prize at the Women’s Tour is the Green jersey, awarded to the leader of the General Classification.

Other honours include the Points jersey, which goes to the rider who achieves the best results on the line – with points going to the top 15; the winner last year was Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans). The Sprints jersey (Eisburg in 2017, won by Majerus) celebrates the leader of the intermediate sprints.

The Queen of the Mountains jersey (sponsored by SKODA in 2017 and worn by Audrey Cordon Ragot, Wiggle HIGH5) is awarded to the rider who takes the most points on designated climbs.

The Best British rider gets a jersey to show their status, in 2017 sponsored by Adnams and won by Hannah Barnes of Canyon-SRAM.

Women’s Tour 2018 start list (provisional)





Canyon-SRAM

1 Kasia Niewiadoma

2 Hannah Barnes

3 Alice Barnes

4 Alena Amialusik

5 Pauline Ferrand-Prevot

6 Lisa Klein

Boels Dolmans Cycling Team

11 Chantal Blaak

12 Amalie Dideriksen

13 Jip van den Bos

14 Christine Majerus

15 Amy Pieters

16 Anna Plichta

Team Sunweb

21 Coryn Rivera

22 Lucinda Brand

23 Leah Kirchmann

24 Julia Soek

25 Floortje Mackaij

26 Ellen van Dijk

Cervélo-Bigla Pro Cycling

31 Emma Jørgensen

32 Ann-Stophie Duyck

33 Nicole Hanselmann

34 Clara Marie Koppenburg

35 Lotta Lepistö

36 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig

FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope

41 Roxane Fournier

42 Coralie Demay

43 Eugenie Duval

44 Lauren Kitchen

45 Moniek Tenniglo

46 Rozanne Slik

Wiggle HIGH5

51 Lisa Brennauer

52 Katie Archibald

53 Annette Edmondson

54 Audrey Cordon-Ragot

55 Elisa Longo Borghini

56 Kirsten Wild

Cylance Pro Cycling

61 Giorgia Bronzini

62 Jelena Eric

63 Sheyla Gutierrez

64 Rossella Ratto

65 Lauren Stephens

66 Marta Tagliaferro

Mitchelton Scott

71 Jolien D’Hoore

72 Jessica Allen

73 Georgia Williams

74 Gracie Elvin

75 Alexandra Manly

76 Sarah Roy

Alé Cipollini

81 Chloe Hosking

82 Marta Bastianelli

83 Janneke Ensing

84 Romy Kasper

85 Roxane Kneteman

86 Soraya Paladin

Trek-Drops

91 Eva Buurman

92 Lizzie Holden

93 Manon Lloyd

94 Abby-Mae Parkinson

95 Hannah Payton

96 Abi Van Twisk

Waowdeals Pro Cycling

101 Marianne Vos

102 Jeanne Korevaar

103 Anouska Koster

104 Pauliena Rooijakkers

105 Dani Rowe

106 Sabrina Stultiens

Hitec Products-Birk Sport

111 Susanne Andersen

112 Charlotte Becker

113 Simona Frapporti

114 Nina Kessler

115 Ingrid Lorvik

116 Camila Møllebro Pedersen

WNT-Rotor

121 Hayley Simmonds

122 Anna Badegruber

123 Aafke Soet

124 Natalie Grinczer

125 Gabrielle Pilot-Fortin

126 Winanda Spoor

Team Virtu Cycling

131 Barbara Guarischi

132 Emilie Moberg

133 Mieke Kröger

134 Katarzyna Pawlowska

135 Sara Penton

136 Christina Siggaard

BTC City Ljubljana

141 Eugenia Bujak

142 Polona Batagelj

143 Maaike Boogaard

144 Hanna Nilsson

145 Anastasia Iakovenko

146 Urska Pintar

Storey Racing

151 Rebecca Durrell

152 Beth Crumpton

153 Neah Evans

154 Ejay Harris

155 Anna Kay

156 Mel Lowther

Valcar PBM

161 Maria Giulia Confalonieri

162 Chiara Consonni

163 Dalia Muccioli

164 Asja Paladin

165 Ilaria Sanguineti

166 Chiara Zanettin

Women’s Tour 2017 results

In 2017, Kasia Niewaidoma took WM3 Pro Cycling to General Classification victory – claiming the leader’s jersey on the first stage and wearing it throughout.

Niewaidoma broke away, taking the win solo and 1 minute 42 ahead of her team mate Marianne Vos who claimed second in a bunch sprint.

The following four stages all resulted in close finishes – won by Amy Pieters (Boels-Dolmans), Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini- Galassia), Sarah Roy (Orica-Scott) and Jolien D’hoore (Wiggle-High5) – leaving Niewaidoma to ensure she stayed safely in the bunch to maintain her lead.

Stage one: Wednesday June 7 Daventry to Kettering, 148km Kasia Niewaidoma (WM3 Pro Cycling) report here Stage two: Thursday June 8 Stoke-on-Trent to Stoke-on-Trent, 144.5km Amy Pieters (Boels-Dolmans) report here Stage three: Friday June 9 Atherstone to Royal Leamingston Spa, 151km Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini- Galassia) report here Stage four: Saturday June 10 Chesterfield to Chesterfield, 133km Sarah Roy (Orica-Scott) report here Stage five: Sunday June 11 Central London circuit, 88.2km Jolien D’hoore (Wiggle-High5) report here

Women’s Tour: previous winners



2017 Kasia Niewaidoma (Poland)

2016 Lizzie Armistead (Great Britain)

2015 Lisa Brennauer (Germany)

2014 Marianne Vos (Netherlands)