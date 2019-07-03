Tom Dumoulin says transfer ‘out of the question’ after Team Ineos and Jumbo-Visma rumours

Tom Dumoulin has said leaving Sunweb is “out of the question” after rumours of a switch to Team Ineos or Jumbo-Visma began to circulate.

The Dutchman has responded to a report that relations with his Sunweb team were deteriorating after a stricken opening half to 2019.

A host of big teams have expressed their interest in signing the 2017 Giro d’Italia winner, including Ineos, Dutch outfit Jumbo-Visma, CCC Team, UAE Team Emirates and Total-Direct Energie, but Dumoulin has ruled out a transfer.

>>> Mark Cavendish ‘heartbroken’ to miss Tour de France 2019

The 28-year-old told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf: “For years I have been part of a fantastic team where I can proudly work with extremely passionate colleagues.

“A transfer is currently out of the question.”

Rumours of Dumoulin’s dissatisfaction with team management emerged last month, thought to revolve around his crashing out of the 2019 Giro d’Italia and his later pulling out of the Tour de France because of the persisting injury.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

After abandoning this year’s Giro on stage five, Dumoulin had surgery to remove a piece of gravel that had been irritating his knee before turning his car around en route to an altitude training camp, and later announcing he would be missing the 2019 Tour de France.

Dumoulin is under contract with German outfit Sunweb until 2021, but the former time trial world champion is a coveted rider.

Jumbo-Visma have publicly shown interest in Dumoulin as they look to win the Tour de France with a home talent, while CCC Team are desperate to find a Grand Tour leader as they are currently racing without a rider capable of general classification victory in major races.

>>> Tour de France 2019 start list: Confirmed line-ups for the 106th edition

Dumoulin joined Argos-Shimano in 2012 and has stayed with the team through its many incarnations, and continues to race for the outfit under the Sunweb banner.

After winning the Giro and the TT world championships in 2017, Dumoulin then finished second in both the 2018 Giro and Tour, making him a marked rider for the 2019 season.