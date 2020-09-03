Alexey Lutsenko solos to first breakaway victory of Tour de France 2020 on stage six

Alexey Lutsenko blasted clear of his rivals to take the first breakaway victory of the 2020 Tour de France.

The Kazakhstani rider made it into an elite eight-rider breakaway that made away from the peloton almost immediately after the flat dropped on stage six, with the group comfortably making onto the final climbs ahead of the bunch.

With the peloton still trailing by three minutes as the road ramped up, Lutsenko (Astana) was able to leave behind the likes of Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) and Nicolas Roche (Sunweb) to set up a dual with Neilson Powless (EF Pro Cycling).

Lutsentko powered clear of Powless on the Col de la Lusette, extending the distance to the peloton over the final 10km and held off a surge from Jesús Herrada (Cofidis) to score a solo victory.

The general classification came to nothing on the second summit finish of the race, despite a last-ditch sprint from Julian Alaphilippe to reclaim one second on race leader Adam Yates.

More to follow

Results

Tour de France 2020, stage six: Le Teil to Mont Aigoul (191km)



1. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana

2. Jesús Herrada (Esp) Cofidis

3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team