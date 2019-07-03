Join our Tour de France 2019 Fantasy League

The 2019 Tour de France is just around the corner, starting on Saturday July 6 in Brussels, Belgium.

With 21 stages covering 3,460 kilometres, the Tour will provide its usual ups and downs for the next three weeks with plenty of stage opportunities for the sprinters, breakaway specialists, and GC contenders.

>>> Tour de France 2019 start list: Confirmed line-ups for the 106th edition

To make things even more exciting this year, we’re running a Cycling Weekly league on the official Tour de France Fantasy Game.

The concept is very simple; choose eight riders inside your fixed budget that you think will amass the most points over the the three weeks. Points are awarded at the end of each stage for position in the stage, as well as any intermediate sprints and mountains points. There will also be game points at the end of each stage based on a rider’s position in the four individual classifications.

For your team, you can choose a maximum of five all-rounders, three climbers, three sprinters and three leaders. You can also choose a road captain for each stage who will have their points doubled. You will also have the opportunity to change riders during the race using credits. Full outline of the rules is available on the website when you’ve setup your team.

So what are you waiting for? Setup a team and join our CW league by following this link. You have until 1pm on Saturday July 6 to sign-up and create your team.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

You’ll also be able to compete against (and beat) CW staff who think they know everything.