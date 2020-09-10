Marc Hirschi gets redemption with stunning solo victory on stage 12 of Tour de France 2020

Marc Hirschi came back for revenge on stage 12 of the Tour de France 2020, pulling off a solo victory after his doomed effort on stage two.

The 22-year-old Sunweb rider had won over plenty of hearts with his fantastic solo exploits on stage nine in Laruns, which ended in disappointment when he was beaten by Tadej Pogačar at the line.

But stage 12 was finally his moment when Hirschi attacked inside the final 30km of the stage and held off a formidable chase to take the day.

Hirschi, the 2018 under-23 world champion, takes his first professional victory at the Tour de France after just 19 months as a pro.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) comfortably made it through the stage to hold the race lead for another day.

Results

Tour de France 2020, stage 12: Chauvigny to Sarran (218km)

1. Marc Hirschi (Sui) Sunweb

General classification after stage 12

1. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma