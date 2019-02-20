Reports suggest 2021 Tour de France to start abroad in Copenhagen

A quickly deleted Tweet by a Danish minister seemed to confirm the Tour's start in Denmark

The 2021 Tour de France will start in Copenhagen according to local Danish press, who obtained leaked stage descriptions and spotted a Tweet from minister of finance.

The Tour de France has never begun in Denmark, but has made its way north to Yorkshire and east into Germany for its starts. The city hosted the World Championships in 2011, when Mark Cavendish won the road race.

“It becomes official: @LeTour Tour de France starts in Denmark in 2021. One of the world’s greatest and most talked about sports events comes to Danish soil. I’m already looking forward,” wrote finance minister Kristian Jensen on Twitter. The Tweet then disappeared.

He wrote later: “Sometimes you are too fast. And when the article to which you link is withdrawn, I also withdraw my previous tweet :-).”

The message on Twitter could have caught Tour organiser ASO unaware ahead of any official communication on the successful hosting bid. Such rumours also swirled prior to official news of recent foreign starts, including the Düsseldorf Tour départ in 2017.

French media Europe1 quoted Prudhomme talking about the 2021 start.

He said: “this is the story of a meeting between the biggest cycling race in the world and the most cycling city in the world.”

Denmark’s minister of culture, Mette Bock, celebrated on Facebook with a photo of here with a French and Danish flag.

The first Tour abroad was in 1954. Of the three Grand Tours, only the Giro d’Italia has begun in Denmark having started in Herning, home of Danish Tour winner Bjarne Riis in 2012.

In 2019, the Tour starts in Brussels and in 2020, it starts at home in Nice.

Europe1 also leaked information on the possible Grand Départ stages:

Stage 1: A 13km time trial in Copenhagen, the capital.

Stage 2: Starts in Roskilde and travels 190km to finish in Funen.

Stage 3: Begins in Vejle and ends in Sønderborg, 170km.

It is unclear how the Tour will travel back to France. Unlike the Giro d’Italia, it usually does not stop for an early rest day. The Giro d’Italia last year included one after three stages in Israel to return to its homeland.

Besides Prudhomme early remarks, ASO has not commented on the news that Denmark may host its 2021 Tour.